Can Guendouzi turn things around like Xhaka did?

How the tide has turned! by Shenel
Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka seem to have switched positions. Not on the pitch but off it.
There was a time when Arsenal fans wanted Xhaka out of the club for his crazy, anger-fuelled rant back at the small select band of Arsenal fans who so disgustingly verbally abused him, for walking off at a snail’s pace at the Emirates around 9 months ago. But no matter the abuse, what Xhaka did cannot be condoned. A player with his experience should have known better, but then, on the other hand, you cannot blame him if they were being disrespectful towards his family.
Believing they had a ready-made replacement in Matteo Guendouzi, Arsenal fans were deemed to have fallen out of love with Xhaka and were not too bothered if he was to leave in the January transfer window. Which came close to happening as his agent had “confirmed” he had signed a deal to join Hertha Berlin.
However, Arsenal fans instantly fell in love his “replacement,” with the rash style of play that Guendouzi had brought in to the team, winning balls in midfield and not being afraid to go in for a tackle or two, his style was seen as that of what we have been missing for a long time.
But the roles were soon to be reversed when against Brighton away, in June, Guendouzi had been reported to have taunted the Brighton players, by bragging about his pay packet and earning more then they do and ever will. If the rumours are to be believed then his lack of respect to his colleagues, regardless of what team they are on, and his aggressive nature towards them at the end of the game, shows that he is not yet mature enough or even deserving enough to don the Arsenal shirt.
Our club motto “Victory through harmony” does not tolerate the lack of respect and uproar which has been linked to the club by Guendouzi and his actions. It can be argued that Guendouzi is still young and has a lot to learn, all the while he is in the process of maturing, growing and understanding his role that he has to play both on and off the pitch, but it does not excuse his behaviour either.
Fast forward 7 months with a new manager who shows and expects nothing but pride and respect from his team and we have two different players. Xhaka, having lost the captain’s armband for his on the pitch antics, has managed to turn things around and become a significant figure in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield. Whereas Guendouzi has turned in to the player that fans and the club do not seem to recognise.
He is yet to appear after his antics at Brighton and may not do so again if Arteta has anything to do with it it seems.
Do you think Guendouzi deserves another chance Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Ornstein is reporting a swap deal in the pipeline…
Apparently for partey i think and ornsteins reports are rarely wrong.
Pros:
Partey will be a valuable addition….
Cons:
Guendouzi has great potential…
Guendouzi is obviously talented but I don’t know how he fits into our current midfield set-up.
Is he a DM? A 10? Or box to box?
He does not seem to excel in any of these roles imo.
The article says he wins the ball in midfield but I am not sure he does.
If given the chance, Maitland will be more productive in the centre than him.
I know he is young but If him leaving means we will get better players then i am up for it…The Xhaka incident happened before Arteta came in but Guendouzi has been misbehaving since Arteta took charge so I doubt if he could turn things around.
I hope he changes though, if you have all the talent in the world with a bad attitude, you still won’t go far in your career.
Anyone can turn things around with desire and attitude to do so. First though, you have to accept you have a problem that needs addressing. Regarding Guendouzi, whilst he needs to calm certain aspects of his game down and be more respectful to opponents, you don’t want to kill the passion he plays the game with. As much as I really like him, if the swap deal muted is for Partey, I’d take it and run.
Yes he deserves another chance , he is a very good player and really works hard on the field. One of the best tryers
Xhaka had a problem with the fans while guendouzi is having with the manager.
The 2 are different cases under 2 seperate managers.
Discipline is a must and i will back MA no matter what….
I am a bit disappointed in it not working out. I think potentially Guendouzi could be a top captain and leader for most teams. He has that special fire, but if he isn’t willing to jump on the boat then he has to go.
No player is above the club.