Can Guendouzi turn things around like Xhaka did?

How the tide has turned! by Shenel

Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka seem to have switched positions. Not on the pitch but off it.

There was a time when Arsenal fans wanted Xhaka out of the club for his crazy, anger-fuelled rant back at the small select band of Arsenal fans who so disgustingly verbally abused him, for walking off at a snail’s pace at the Emirates around 9 months ago. But no matter the abuse, what Xhaka did cannot be condoned. A player with his experience should have known better, but then, on the other hand, you cannot blame him if they were being disrespectful towards his family.

Believing they had a ready-made replacement in Matteo Guendouzi, Arsenal fans were deemed to have fallen out of love with Xhaka and were not too bothered if he was to leave in the January transfer window. Which came close to happening as his agent had “confirmed” he had signed a deal to join Hertha Berlin.

However, Arsenal fans instantly fell in love his “replacement,” with the rash style of play that Guendouzi had brought in to the team, winning balls in midfield and not being afraid to go in for a tackle or two, his style was seen as that of what we have been missing for a long time.

But the roles were soon to be reversed when against Brighton away, in June, Guendouzi had been reported to have taunted the Brighton players, by bragging about his pay packet and earning more then they do and ever will. If the rumours are to be believed then his lack of respect to his colleagues, regardless of what team they are on, and his aggressive nature towards them at the end of the game, shows that he is not yet mature enough or even deserving enough to don the Arsenal shirt.

Our club motto “Victory through harmony” does not tolerate the lack of respect and uproar which has been linked to the club by Guendouzi and his actions. It can be argued that Guendouzi is still young and has a lot to learn, all the while he is in the process of maturing, growing and understanding his role that he has to play both on and off the pitch, but it does not excuse his behaviour either.

Fast forward 7 months with a new manager who shows and expects nothing but pride and respect from his team and we have two different players. Xhaka, having lost the captain’s armband for his on the pitch antics, has managed to turn things around and become a significant figure in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield. Whereas Guendouzi has turned in to the player that fans and the club do not seem to recognise.

He is yet to appear after his antics at Brighton and may not do so again if Arteta has anything to do with it it seems.

Do you think Guendouzi deserves another chance Gooners?

Shenel Osman