Can Gunners beat Championship club, Southampton Women, in pre-season friendly today?

Arsenal Women are heading to St Mary’s Park in Southampton today, 31st August, to face the Championship side in the last of their pre-season friendlies. Kick-off: 1.30PM UK.

💜 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 💎 🆚 Southampton

🕜 1.30pm (UK)

🏆 Pre-season friendly

🏟 St Mary’s Stadium pic.twitter.com/pQ3ghpyPbU — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 31, 2024

The last time these two teams met was back in November 2023, when Arsenal travelled to St Mary’s Park to take on Southampton in the group stages of the Women’s Continental Cup 2024, which our Gunners ultimately went on to win for a second consecutive season.

In their last outing Arsenal really had to dig deep, after going 1-0 down in the 55th minute. Frida Maanum then scored the equalizer shortly afterwards. Our Gunners went on to beat The Saints in the 3rd minute of added time, when Amanda IIestedt headed home a perfect cross into the box from Frida Maanum.

As this a pre-season friendly, we can expect both teams to field their best starting XI, with lots of substitutions being made to help the players and coaching staff adapt to new players, form bonds and try different players with different tactics – exactly what the pre-season is all about.

Arsenal have already played 2 pre-season friendlies, on their first ever US tour. Arsenal won 2-1 against NWSL side Washington Spirit and lost 1-0 to their top London WSL rivals Chelsea Women.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said, after the US tour “We’ve got some great answers in what’s working well and what we need to continue to improve on and by taking on those learnings and putting them into practice, hopefully we can take another step against Southampton. I think we’re in a really strong place against Rangers.”

After Southampton today, Arsenal Women will face Rangers on 4th September, in the first round of the UWCL qualifiers.

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….