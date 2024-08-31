Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Can Gunners beat Championship club, Southampton Women, in pre-season friendly today?

Arsenal Women are heading to St Mary’s Park in Southampton today, 31st August, to face the Championship side in the last of their pre-season friendlies. Kick-off: 1.30PM UK.

The last time these two teams met was back in November 2023, when Arsenal travelled to St Mary’s Park to take on Southampton in the group stages of the Women’s Continental Cup 2024, which our Gunners ultimately went on to win for a second consecutive season.

In their last outing Arsenal really had to dig deep, after going 1-0 down in the 55th minute. Frida Maanum then scored the equalizer shortly afterwards. Our Gunners went on to beat The Saints in the 3rd minute of added time, when Amanda IIestedt headed home a perfect cross into the box from Frida Maanum.

As this a pre-season friendly, we can expect both teams to field their best starting XI, with lots of substitutions being made to help the players and coaching staff adapt to new players, form bonds and try different players with different tactics – exactly what the pre-season is all about.

Arsenal have already played 2 pre-season friendlies, on their first ever US tour. Arsenal won 2-1 against NWSL side Washington Spirit and lost 1-0 to their top London WSL rivals Chelsea Women.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said, after the US tour “We’ve got some great answers in what’s working well and what we need to continue to improve on and by taking on those learnings and putting them into practice, hopefully we can take another step against Southampton. I think we’re in a really strong place against Rangers.”

After Southampton today, Arsenal Women will face Rangers on 4th September, in the first round of the UWCL qualifiers.

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Eidevall should be confident in his Arsenal Women starting lineup, but what tactics will he employ?
What line-up would you trust to get Arsenal Women through the UWCL Round 1 qualifiers?
Arsenal Women scouts should pull their socks up and sign some of the youngest stars
Posted by

Tags Southampton v Arsenal Women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors