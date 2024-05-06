Can Gunners keep super sub Blackstenius? Her late brace ensures Arsenal away win at Man City Women.

Last week Arsenal Women boss, Jonas Eidevall, intimated that it was about time the Gunner women won away to Manchester City. And that’s just what they did on Sunday afternoon. Our Gunners finally beat 2023-24 WSL favorites, Man City, away for the first time since 2017; our Gunners had not won away to City in seven games straight.

The game was tight in the first half, though at halftime the scores showed otherwise, with Manchester City 1-0 up. Arsenal women dominated the hosts in the second half, keen not to leave Manchester City Academy Stadium with a loss.

It seemed like this pressure would never yield any results, yet it did. Super sub Stina Blackstenius salvaged the day, with a three-minute brace (in the 89th and the second minute of extra time), making sure Arsenal left Manchester with a win and 3 precious points.

Blackstenius truly delivered a Player of the Match performance, and Arsenal Manager, Eidevall, praised the Swedish international afterward.

He commended Stina’s dedication, zeal, and passion to get better, saying to BBC, “She’s always had that gift, it doesn’t come for free – she works extremely hard in training, and is an extremely dedicated player, so it doesn’t come out of nowhere. It comes from hard work.”

Stina Blackstenius is absolutely one-of-a-kind. Arsenal should secure her future, given that her contract expires in the summer. But Eidevall was giving nothing away, and Arseblog quotes him saying, “I’m sitting here after a great win and a great goal from her, and being as boring as ever with saying that when we have something concrete to communicate, we will do that regarding our extensions with Stina or with any other players with expiring contract.”

Stina Blackstenius season – 1356 minutes played

23/24 18 goals

Conti Cup final winning goal

5 goals coming off the bench in WSL

The best striker in FA Conti Cup with 9 goals

Winning goal against Man City ( X3) and

equalizer goal against Man United

I have everything crossed that Arsenal can retain the services of Stina Blackstenius – she has saved our Gunners on numerous occasions over the past 2 seasons, and been on fire this season, particularly given her limited playing time.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

