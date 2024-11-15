Can Gunners paint London Red in north London derby clash v Tottenham Hotspur Women?

On Tuesday night, Arsenal Women were victorious against Italian giants Juventus, picking up a 4-0 win over the Italian side.

That win, which is Arsenal’s second in their last seven away UEFA Women’s Champions League games, came at the right time. The victory coincided with the Gunners’ upcoming North London derby.

Arsenal go to the NLD on the back of a 5-0 win over Brighton and a 4-0 win over Juventus. Tottenham Spurs women’s fans might feel this isn’t the best time to face Arsenal women.

Even so, our Gunner women will not be overconfident going into this NLD. Renee Slegers, their interim manager, asserts that they will maintain their humility and avoid losing focus; even in the event of victory, they will continue to strive for excellence. She further reveals that they will rely heavily on the relentless support of their fans to paint North London red, with Arsenal tickets for the NLD this weekend selling out.

The Arsenal women’s interim manager admitted, “We have to stay very humble as well, because the next game is Spurs away, and it is going to be very hard. We know we will have the support of the fans. I think we have sold all our 3,000 tickets, and the fans today here in Italy, we could hear them, and that is brilliant. The girls show humility today, because I see when we are leading 4-0 that they are still defending the box and defending corners, how they are communicating till the last second of the game, and they invest their recovery runs.”

Last time Arsenal Women faced Spurs away at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium, they managed to outwit our Gunners, picking a 1-0 win. This time, the two teams will face off at Brisbane Road. A win there would not only be perfect for avenging that defeat last season, but it would surely be the perfect turn around for our Gunner women, who had a tough start to this season.

What do you think? Can we paint London Red Gooners?

