“Can he lift his level at a big club?” Gallas unsure about new Arsenal signing

Williams Gallas has questioned Arsenal’s signing of Leandro Trossard and wonders if the Belgian has what it takes to lift the levels at the Emirates.

Arsenal is in a Premier League title race and invested in their squad in January to maintain their spot at the top of the league table.

One man who joined them was Trossard after they missed out on the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, who moved to Chelsea instead.

The Belgian caught the eye of many clubs when he played for Brighton and will help Arsenal rest some of their attackers, but does he have the quality to improve Mikel Arteta’s options?

Gallas says via Metro Sport:

‘I don’t know if Leandro Trossard is a good signing. He has a big profile like his fellow teammates but the question is, can he lift his level at a big club?

‘If it’s a good signing, he will help take Arsenal to victory. When you bring players to a big club, they have to play really well, so we need to wait and see what happens.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been one of the reliable attackers in the Premier League for the last few seasons and the Belgian will be an important contributor to our team eventually.

However, we need that to happen soon and not in the future, so he has to make the necessary adjustments quickly.

