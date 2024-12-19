“Can he sustain it?” Reporter explains what Jesus hat-trick means for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus delivered a brilliant performance, scoring a hat trick to lead Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, securing their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian striker has faced significant criticism in recent seasons for his lack of goals, which has led many Arsenal fans to demand the club sign a more prolific forward. Supporters have argued that a better striker might have helped the team secure the Premier League title in at least one of the last two campaigns.

However, Jesus silenced some of his critics with this outstanding performance, showcasing his potential to be a reliable striker for Mikel Arteta’s side. His hat trick reminded fans of his quality and came at a crucial moment when Arsenal’s attack had been under scrutiny. Speaking about the match, Sky Sports journalist Sam Blitz reflected on the transformative nature of Jesus’ performance:

“Game of two halves for Gabriel Jesus. He looked really off it in the first half. Then he got a hat-trick! What a boost for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal—right before a busy time, right before the January transfer window and right as Arsenal’s attack was being questioned. The question now is: can he sustain it?”

The victory, and Jesus’ display in particular, provides a much-needed morale boost for Arsenal as they head into a demanding period of fixtures. The timing couldn’t be better, with speculation about potential January transfer window moves swirling and the team needing consistency in attack to maintain their competitive edge.

For Jesus, this hat trick is more than just three goals—it’s a statement that he still has what it takes to lead the Arsenal frontline. With his confidence seemingly restored, fans will hope he can sustain this form and help propel the Gunners to success in the months ahead.

