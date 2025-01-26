‘Can I just say, it’s a joke’ Ian Wright reacts to Lewis-Skelly red card

Ian Wright has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card during Arsenal’s match against Wolves. The young defender was sent off after stopping a Wolves counterattack, a situation that typically warrants a yellow card rather than a dismissal. The decision, however, left the Premier League stunned, with only some Wolves fans supporting it.

The red card, confirmed by VAR on the grounds of dangerous foul play, has sparked widespread debate. Most neutrals and pundits were baffled by the decision, with many questioning how such a tackle could be deemed worthy of a sending-off. Arsenal could potentially appeal the decision, but it remains uncertain whether an appeal would succeed.

Ian Wright was among those highly critical of the call, describing it as absurd. Wright said as quoted by the Daily Mail, “Can I just say, it’s a joke. Anyone that has ever played the game, and I’m not even talking Premier League – I’m talking five-a-side, Sunday league – knows it’s never a red.”

Wright also pointed out that Lewis-Skelly’s challenge occurred far from Arsenal’s defensive area, suggesting that the counterattack wasn’t particularly dangerous. The notion that the foul warranted a red card has been widely dismissed by those familiar with the game at all levels.

This incident has been described as one of the poorest officiating decisions seen in recent memory, with fans and analysts alike hoping such errors will not become a recurring issue. Whether or not Arsenal appeal the decision, the controversy highlights ongoing concerns about officiating consistency and the use of VAR in key moments.