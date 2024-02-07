Can Jonas Eidevall find the sweet spot, to unlock Arsenal Women’s full potential?

Arsenal women were startled last weekend when they lost 2-1 to a West Ham side who had never won against them before. With all of the disappointments that came with the loss last weekend, Jonas Eidevall and his team have no option but to bounce back; they can’t cry over spilled milk. To move forward, some decisions must be made.

Though I would have considered dropping Manuela Zinsberger, whose performance at times is concerning, in favour of Sabrina D’Angelo, that isn’t possible since the Canadian is set to leave for the Concacaf W Gold Cup, which will be played from February 17th – March 10th . There is no reason to use her only to miss her. We do now, of course, have new recruit Sarah Bouhaddi, who is waiting in the wings for her Arsenal debut.

Cloe Lacasse must be trusted and given at least 45 minutes of game time per game, for how energetic she was coming on as a sub versus West Ham. I feel Jonas Eidevall should stop overlooking her. It is well documented how successful she was at Benfica last season, where she scored 21 goals and assisted 13 times, earning her the title of Best Player of Liga BPI. However, Cloe Lacasse could well be joining fellow Canadian international, Sabrina D’Angelo, in the Concacaf W Gold Cup..?

Ultimately, Jonas Eidevall has a quality squad; he simply needs to figure out how to maximise their potential. He also needs to figure out how to push them to be decisive in front of goal. Their indecision in the opposition’s box has cost them dearly, as he admitted following the defeat to West Ham.

“I think we’re back a little bit to some of the sins earlier in the season, where on the chances we get, we don’t get the shots on targets. We get a lot of blocked shots in the penalty area, which means potentially we need one more pass or sometimes we need to finish a little bit earlier. And that is small margins between the difference between scoring goals and not that are so crucial,” said the Arsenal women’s boss via Arsenal.com.

Arsenal Women are playing away at Princes Park this evening, 7th February, kick-off: 19:00 UK. You can watch live on The FA Player as our Gunners hopefully destroy London City Lionesses in the Conti Cup quarter-finals. COYG!

Arsenal Women then face Man City at Meadow Park on Sunday 11th February, kick-off 12:30 UK – another MUST WIN if our Gunners are to stay in the Women’s FA Cup. COYG!

Jonas Eidevall needs to come up with some genius tactical plans; with the players he has, it’s just tactics, and they’re every other team’s nightmare; if he doesn’t do so, his goal of taking Arsenal Women to the next level will be a pipe dream..

Hopefully Jonas Eidevall can find the sweet spot that will unlock our full potential.

What do you think we can do differently?

Danni P

