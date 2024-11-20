Juventus boss feeling the pressure ahead of Arsenal clash in the Women’s Champions League

Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Juventus at the Campo Polisportivo Alessandro La Marmora in Biella must have left the Italian side stunned — too stunned to function. Why so? The failure of the Serie A women leaders to “dispatch” Sassuolo on Sunday was evident.

Before facing Arsenal women, Juventus were in a strong position; they had won 11 of their previous 13 games, only suffering a loss to Bayern Munich and drawing with Inter Milan.

As shocked as they were, they were unable to defeat Sassoulo, ranked second last in the Serie A women’s log, a team they should comfortably beat.

Prior to their match against Juventus, Sassoulo were on a 4-game losing streak, but surprisingly, they were able to frustrate the Old Lady.

Speaking to the media post-match, Juventus manager Maximilliano Canzi revealed their struggles on Sunday and how things didn’t go as planned.

Canzi said, “Mistakes happen, and today we paid dearly for them; I am disappointed with our bad first half, which was far from a great team performance; we cannot allow ourselves to lose concentration for part of the game. I am disappointed by parts of the second half as well, we had a lot of shots, but did not hit the target enough: we must put our heads down and concentrate only on the current game. Today definitely shows that easy games don’t exist and that nothing is taken for granted.”

As Gooners, do you think that the blow we delivered to Juve last week caused them to lose their momentum?

Hopefully they still have failed to find their mojo by the time they visit us on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium. We take care of them and we should seal a spot in the Champions League knockouts.

If we can’t win the WSL league, winning the Champions League with the squad we have would be the perfect consolation, don’t you think?

COYGW!

