Can Liverpool hand Arsenal the title tomorrow lunchtime?

Arsenal have a must-win game against Leeds on Saturday afternoon. Who doesn’t expect the Gunners to complete a double victory over the White Roses? No one, I guess. A win against Leeds could be sweet; it will make it seven in a row in the league for Arsenal, but it may even be sweeter if Liverpool had miraculously beaten Manchester City in the Saturday early kick-off.

Liverpool travel to the Etihad, and although all signs point to a City win, things could go the other way. Notably, Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk has insinuated that he and his teammates would do all they could to frustrate and possibly beat Manchester City; they want to come out of the Etihad with a point.

The Liverpool defender said so when he was speaking of how it would feel to play against his compatriot Nathan Ake when his side travel to Manchester. “I am very close with Nathan, also in everyday life,” said Van Dijk as quoted by MEN.

“I am happy for him because I see what’s going on behind the scenes and how much he’s put in for it. On Saturday, he will probably be up against Mo Salah, and hopefully we can get a good result. When the whistle blows, it’s battle and a war on the pitch. After that, we pick up the friendship again, and there are more important things in life than football.”

If Arsenal win and Liverpool beat Man City, Arsenal could go 11 points clear; notably, even a draw in that clash could extend the gap between the PL pacesetters this term to 10 points. The Manchester City vs. Liverpool game is a candidate for being a title decider.

Many Gooners expect City to drop points; that could be a game they do and give Arsenal every leverage to run away with the league.

