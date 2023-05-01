Can Man United say they had a more successful season than Arsenal with their Cup win?

Is Rio Right? by Dan Smith
Rio Ferdinand started a debate this week, by claiming if Arsenal finish runners up this season, a top 4 finish along with the Carabao Cup would mean that Man United had more of a successful campaign.
It could get better if they win the Manchester Derby in June.
It’s worth noting of course the pundit played at Old Trafford at a time when the Red Devils rivalry with the Gunners was intense.
So, there’s an element of an old rival kicking us when we are down.
I actually understand the point Rio is trying to make but not for the first time he goes over the top without adding context.
As a former world class defender, he knows deep down that his old club haven’t come close to the levels we have set, suffering numerous heavy beatings.
He will be aware that Gooners have enjoyed the journey and had a sense of pride that United Supporters haven’t had.
As a player and now a fan, he would much rather have the title in your hands with 6 matches to go instead of just being a cup team.
It’s worth remembering it was only this week that our destiny was no longer in our own hands.
Even though we failed to show up at the Etihad, Wednesday nights are the type of occasions you want to be involved in.
So of course, being top of the table for the majority of the time is more credible than going between 3rd and 4th.
As a professional though you want to be able to look back on medals, not how many times you simply qualified for the Champions League.
Lifting trophies at Wembley are iconic moments that live forever. 2nd in your domestic league isn’t remembered years after.
We don’t celebrate the Man United side who surrendered the title to Man City on goal difference, or Liverpool who were runners up despite point totals in the nineties.
We don’t give Spurs any credit for their title challenges or appearance in a Champions League Final.
When people discuss Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 Treble, they don’t mention how close it was to being our Double Double.
No one remembers the runners up.
2nd means the same as third and fourth in terms of what European competition you compete in, so if you had the direct choice, it’s just as well to choose a scenario where you end up with silverware.
Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to their worse league finish in a quarter of a century in his first year as a manager. We still celebrated his FA Cup success as the triumph it was.
The same when Mr Wenger failed to finish top 4 for the first time. It didn’t make his FA Cup win any less sweet.
His two Cup wins before that came with the Gunners not in the top two. I don’t remember celebrating a trophy but being envious of who finished 2nd that year.
Plus, I can’t be hypocritical.
When Spurs claims there’s been a shift in power in North London due to their League positions being higher than ours since 2017, I dismiss that stat has meaning nothing.
In fact, I’m amused that Tottenham’s greatest period in modern history saw Arsenal still end up with 4 trophies compared to their 0.
In decades, we won’t remember Spurs finishing 2nd but Arsenal’s FA Cups live forever.
If you asked me next season to choose between a title challenge and heartache, or still qualifying for the CL but with a cup to show for our efforts, I would take the second option.
Of course, we could have had that reality had we not arrogantly put our nose up to other competitions.
Remember when some convinced themselves that losing to Man City and Sporting Lisbon would be a blessing in disguise?
Suddenly a Europa League doesn’t seem too bad a worst-case scenario?
Is Rio, right?
Dan Smith
This is not even a debate
A new manager
2 cup finals, won one already
Proberbly ending in 3Ed/4th
How is that a debate?
No sentiment, I see united mounting a better challenge for the title next season than us, they have the manager and experience
Why didn’t they this season?
Don’t we have a manager who has done way better in his inexperience than that experienced one?
Whatever happened to loving and defending our own?
Why bother? Why not switch allegiance to the Manchester clubs? Why are some comfortable praising United who haven’t been any better than us for a number of years than praising our own?
Inferiority complex that is!
This is funny
I can praise us and apply sentiment that doesn’t help anyone, it’s not about defending our club its about saying things as they are…
They finished below us last season too, had a bad start, new manager, even with the Ronaldo drama they still achieved what they did…
Should I be singing praise for finishing above united or Newcastle who both finished below us last season
We did well this season both looking at the whole contest united were just better, we are far into our project, and more stable. From where both clubs are coming from united had a better season
Correct Gundown. As it is.
I have been with you since we were struggling and you were right all those times in my opinion.
But it seems to me you are in a hole of negativity that you can’t find a way out.
This season has been a success even more so considering that the rebuilding is yet to complete.
Will Arsenal winning everything without a loss a thing that will make you happy?
Had I not read countless of your articles I would have said your capability as a writer is only in a negative way. But we all know that is not the case.
Don’t make negativity your comfort as a writer. Push yourself to write in all ways. While we can count your positive articles in one hand, to count the negative ones will take days.
I might have missed some but I see for the majority of the season where we were leading and doing very well you did not write as much as the past few weeks after things went South for us.
In my opinion, the fourth place + Carabao Cup will be a s successful as finishing as a runner-up
Because if that happens, Man United will have to go through UCL qualification phase, but they will also win a minor trophy
With a cup in the kitty and possibility of FA cup their season without debate would be considera successful season than Arsenal. Taken a second place is not a trophy. Both 2nd and forth will play UCL
If utd finish 5th and win the carabou cup, they will be have had a worse season than us. If they qualify for CL and win cup, they will have won a cup and had a better season. If they finish fourth win two cups, there is no argument, even if you are biased. We finished above them in the league and have had a better season in the league but trophies and CL qualification should be classed as success.
I do have to say though (throwing it out there) even though i despise the owners. For what he has achieved, in a short space of time, basically two average priced signings and great organisation. Eddie Howe should beat Pep to Manager of the year. From where they have come to now is fantastic.
I envy Newcastle and there manager they are the unsung heroes in all this…
He has done remarkably at Newcastle and unless City win everything available to them then Howe deserves great credit. I would temper that with Howe’s much longer managerial career. In part what it has also proved to me is that Steve Bruce was a bang average manager. There were already some decent players , some very good players added by Howe too, so he does deserve to be considered as having a very good campaign Reggie
Not even close. I would take seriously competing for the premier league and end up second then Micky mouse cup. Arsenal had the season United wished they had.
Yes according to me
Winning a cup, being in another final and top 4 same as us. They’ve had a better season
At this stage we are four wins better off than ManU which is a fantastic feat.
They have poured squillions into top players and hired well renowned coaches/managers since Ferguson left and haven’t fared particularly well.
Winning a trophy is important for morale and the majority who have posted see this as preferable to coming second in the league.
I have mixed feelings about that as I am trying to take the season as a whole. In the absence of competing for top spot then winning a trophy is a real bonus so ManU will be happy to have won the Carabao Cup. We have competed for the title from a position where we were very much in transition, so this year I’ll go for second place being better than the Carabao cup as this is all they have won so far.
We could win the league and Utd could win the double so what is preferable then?
A likely scenario is Utd qualified for the CL with a League Cup win, and FA Cup runners up, and Arsenal finishing 2nd.
Although Utd would have had the better season, I’d rather be in our position as our squad as far more potential, and needs less work done to it.