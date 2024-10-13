Can Manchester City lure Arteta to replace Guardiola?

Manchester City had Mikel Arteta on their coaching staff for at least three years before he became Arsenal’s manager at the end of 2019.

Since taking over at Arsenal, the Spaniard has established himself as one of the top coaches in football, transforming the team into the second-best in England.

With Pep Guardiola’s departure from City on the horizon, the club is searching for a suitable successor, and one of the few candidates capable of replacing the Spanish mastermind is Arteta.

City had likely envisioned him as Guardiola’s future replacement, which explains their reluctance to let him leave in 2019.

According to The Athletic, the club had considered him as a long-term successor for their head coach. However, they have now cooled their interest, mainly because Arteta appears content at Arsenal.

Arteta recently signed a new contract, and City believes he is unlikely to leave his position at the Emirates anytime soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta would not want to swap us for another club, but City are a part of his story and he might be tempted.

We cannot be too sure that we have convinced him to stay beyond his current deal.

