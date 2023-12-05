Can Mead & Russo help Lionesses beat Scotland Women in Olympics battle?

Women’s International’s to watch later tonight

Our Arsenal Women are on their last international break of the year and just like on the weekend, Arsenal Women fans will have a lot of action to watch tonight as up to 20 of our Gunners could be set to play for their countries. Here’s a run down of the games on offer tonight.

First, we have the Republic of Ireland Vs Northern Ireland where Katie McCabe will likely captain her country after a string of great performances from The Girls in Green and will be looking to extend that run of good form as they’re set to face rivals Northern Ireland in what could be a fiery clash. McCabe’s Ireland currently sits top of their group on 15 points and haven’t lost a game in the group stages, automatically promoted to the next round of games and look like a dangerous team going forward. Kick-off 18:00 UK.

Then Switzerland will face off against Italy where we’re likely to see both Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz get some minutes for their country. Switzerland have had a tough group stage and only picked up their first win last week against Sweden and will be knocked out of Group A but will still be looking to end the tournament on a win and should be a good game with Italy needing the win to be in with a chance at the next round. Kick-off 18:00 UK.

Then we have an Arsenal vs Arsenal clash when Spain will face off against Sweden. Amanda Ilestedt, Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius could face off against Laia Codina in an all-important game for the Swedes. Spain have already got enough points for the next round on 12 points but will be hoping to bounce back after their shock defeat to Italy last week. Sweden needs the win if they want to progress to the next round and tonight is a must-win with Sweden currently sitting second in the group on joint points with Italy. Kick-off 18:00 UK.

Onto another Arsenal vs Arsenal clash when Norway will look to face off against Austria. With Manuela Zinsberger getting the nod last week, I expect her to be starting tonight against Frida Maanum’s Norway. Maanum picked up a knock in their last match against Portugal and could be set to miss this big clash. Both teams need to win the game if they want to progress to the next stage. Austria currently 2nd in the group but Norway are only 2 points behind them and could both seal promotion with a win. Kick-off 18:15 UK.

Kathrine Kuhl‘s Denmark currently sit 2nd in group 3 – the Danes are on the same points as top-of-the group Germany but 6 goals behind on goal difference. Denmark will face Iceland at 18:30 UK.

Then The Netherlands will face off against Belgium. Group 1 has been extremely tight, Netherlands currently sitting top of the group, joint points with England but no matter what happens against Belgium they will be promoted. Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema will be hoping to get some minutes and, after a tough match against England, will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways. 19:45 UK.

And finally, England will face off against Scotland in a must-win game. Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead are likely to get minutes in this game, with Mead getting the nod in the second half against The Netherlands, hopefully she’s seen as fit enough to start. Russo was also brought on in the second half but only for 20 minutes and Arsenal fans will be hoping she gets some more minutes tonight. England’s future currently sits in the hands of The Netherlands and unless they win tonight, with a few goals to the good, England could be knocked out. 19:45 UK.

Who will you be watching this evening?

Daisy Mae

