Can Mikel Arteta take the last step to win silverware?

If Mikel Arteta left North London tomorrow, he could claim he had left Arsenal in a healthier position than when he arrived.
Our manager continues to adapt his tactics to find a way to compete with Pep Guardiola.
The final step for the Spaniard to prove is that he can get over the line.
That is what separates the good from the great.
Closing the Gap
That is why it is premature for any Gooner to suggest our manager would be lifting a quadruple this season.
Simply because that is not where our club is in its development.
Manchester City currently have the advantage because they possess core members of their squad who understand not only how to perform under pressure but also how to do so with confidence.
That is not a criticism. The final step is meant to be the most difficult. Many can reach for the brass ring, but if it were easy to grasp, we would not be enduring a 22-year title drought.
The Defining Moment
In the next month, Arteta will earn his salary.
In the early years of his coaching career, he might have needed fresh ideas, but now he and his staff must find a better way to ensure a group of talented individuals embraces the coming weeks rather than fear them.
It has been observed that for much of the campaign, the manager has been calmer on the touchline and more composed in interviews.
His track record suggests, however, that the bigger the occasion, the more his players have struggled to deliver.
I recently watched a documentary explaining how Atlético Madrid needed to avoid defeat at Barcelona to win La Liga.
Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, players later revealed that at the interval, Diego Simeone convinced them they were exactly where they wanted to be.
There are no guarantees that Arteta can replicate that approach, as not every manager possesses that ability.
The first time a team crosses the finish line, the next time often becomes easier.
Arteta now needs to demonstrate that he can halt any momentum against his side.
That is what defines the very best.
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The quadruple was never in my thinking but winning something this season was, and still is. However now l am not as confident. The squad looked flat before it was hit by all the current injuries, and the belief seems to have gone. Winning the CL was always a tall order in my opinion because there are a number of teams clearly better than us. If we don’t win the PL MA will take a lot of flack, and maybe deservedly so. However, we can still do it, MA can still do it, let’s do it.
That’s a good question
I think his decisions were partly the reason we lost the Carabao Cup and got eliminated from FA CUP to Southampton.
I don’t see us winning CL but anything can happen and I hope we do
We’re in the driving seat to win the PL, but this isn’t a certainty. We play City away and City have a game in hand, so a great run by City and average to good run by us could cost us.
I’m optimistic though that we will win.
I know many won’t agree but if we don’t win it, after being 9 points ahead then MA isn’t the manager to take us to the final level. He did a good job building our team but being manager of arsenal for just over 6 years, with one trophy and losing the PL when we were ahead on points, isn’t good enough
But winning the PL this year will be more than enough reason for him to stay