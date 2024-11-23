Can Mikel Arteta win his 250th game in charge of Arsenal today?

Arteta will reach Arsenal milestone against Nottingham Forest today.

The gooners will fondly remember the first game in which Arteta took charge of the Gunners, in December 2019 the Gunners were in the search for a new manager after the dismissal of Unai Emery. Many names were on the list of the hierarchy at the time but as the days and weeks went on, it was becoming clear that Arteta would be the one to lead us forward.

He could’ve joined us earlier if you can believe it, we had an interest in bringing him in over a year prior to his arrival in 2019. He was a potential candidate to replace Arsène Wenger before we eventually went with Unai Emery in the summer of 2018. Fast forward almost 18 months later in December 2019, Arteta finally got the hard task of dragging Arsenal back to the top.

Inside the first eight months of his career, he was looking to be doing exactly that when he won us the FA cup, followed by a Community Shield win in the summer of 2020. Fast forward four years onward however, we haven’t won anything else since. Despite that sad fact, we have taken massive strides in the right direction in those four years. We went from top four aspirants to firm title challengers under him, but the next step now is to finally get across the finish line.

This season hasn’t inspired any confidence in us finally doing that under him but as we get back to action from the break against Nottingham Forest, we will be hoping to get our season on track again. This will be no ordinary game for Mikel Arteta, this game will mark another special milestone in his career with the Arsenal so far. Indeed against Forest today, Arteta will take charge of his 250th game for the Gunners. A journey that started five years ago is still going on strong and though he hasn’t won anything major yet, I still have confidence in him taking us even further forward!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

