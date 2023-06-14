Can Newcastle United even afford to buy Kieran Tierney, due to FPP?

Financial Fair Play Regulations Could Hinder Newcastle’s Pursuit of Kieran Tierney

Newcastle United’s potential move for Kieran Tierney may face obstacles due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The Scottish international has been linked with a transfer away from Arsenal as he seeks more regular playing time, with Newcastle emerging as a potential destination. However, their plans to secure Tierney’s services could be hampered by FFP constraints.

Tierney’s limited game time at Arsenal, primarily due to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer, has sparked significant interest in the talented left-back.

Among the suitors, Newcastle and Aston Villa have emerged as front-runners, with the latter managed by Unai Emery, who brought Tierney to Arsenal during his tenure at the club.

I miss seeing Kieran Tierney at his best. pic.twitter.com/cDQNo3HiGf — Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem (@NdubuezePrince5) June 5, 2023

Reports suggest that Newcastle would need to offer a fee in the range of £30-35 million to tempt Arsenal into parting ways with the 26-year-old. Arsenal had initially paid £25 million to acquire Tierney from Celtic in 2019.

However, Newcastle’s ambitious summer spending plans, which included targeting marquee signings, may be curtailed by FFP regulations.

Having already recorded a net spend of £250 million across the past three transfer windows, Newcastle’s lavish expenditure could force them to rein in their financial outlay in the current window. Such limitations could result in Newcastle having to abandon their pursuit of Tierney, thereby potentially opening the door for Aston Villa to make a move for the left-back.

🗣️| Mikael Silvestre: “I think it’s important that Arsenal find a way to retain Kieran Tierney. “Fighting for the title, playing in the Champions League again, you need two international level players in almost every position. So, they need to find a way to convince him that… pic.twitter.com/ubtZM6G6lG — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) June 12, 2023

FFP regulations are designed to promote financial stability within football clubs and prevent excessive spending that could lead to financial difficulties. While clubs strive to strengthen their squads, these regulations serve as a crucial safeguard for the long-term sustainability of the sport.

As Newcastle United navigates the complexities of FFP, their aspirations of securing Kieran Tierney’s signature may encounter challenges. It remains to be seen how the club will maneuver within the financial parameters to reinforce their squad while ensuring compliance with the regulations.

For Tierney, his future may still hang in the balance as he weighs his options and assesses the potential destinations that can provide him with the desired regular playing time he seeks.

As much as fans would like to see more of the former Celtic man on the pitch, the majority agree that Zinchenko gives an added dimension to Arteta’s young team.

If Tierney does end up saying goodbye this summer, it would certainly feel like a farewell that came too soon. But things in football, like life, never go the way you expect them to.

We can only thank the defender for his commitment and passion that he showed when times were dark at the Emirates, unless he stays of course!

Writer – Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…