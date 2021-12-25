Can Nketiah perform against a big team like Liverpool in the semi-finals?

The big stage is a different ball game!

So we beat Sunderland to get into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and things are looking rosy! So far so good🙏🏼

Yet I can’t help but feel that had this team and Eddie Nketiah in particular been on the big stage, they wouldn’t have performed as well as they did!

No disrespect to the competition or the opponents but it’s not exactly the FA Cup or the Premier League. Yet if we go on to win it then it’s another trophy for the cabinet!

Yes it’s all well and good performing well against Sunderland and for Nketiah to get a hat-trick, but the question is, can he do it against the big guns on the biggest stage?

I struggle to see that he can but that is ultimately where the question lies.

So far we have seen him in the cup and not the league. Is this because Mikel Arteta doesn’t feel he can prove himself on the big stage? Sure seems like it, and that’s probably why he hasn’t started against the big guns or any team in the league this season, although we have seen him in a sub appearance or two.

And barring injuries to all senior and first team strikers, he probably won’t be seen in the line up again until the next cup game.

So our reward for thumping Sunderland is a tie with Liverpool whom we haven’t fared well against in recent years.

It will be interesting to see if Nketiah especially can step up to the plate against Liverpool or if he will be in their shadows.

I for one hope he really steps up and shines because, let’s be honest, that is our potential future and will do wonders to help Arsenal try and persuade him to stay!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

