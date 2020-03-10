Can Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi make a good combination?

Arsenal now has a choice of central defensive partnerships including Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi.

Pablo Mari has presented Mikel Arteta with a new selection problem as the Spaniard continues to impress for the Gunners. He has been waiting for his chance to play for his new team and he seems to have taken his chances well so far.

Mari has started the last two games alongside David Luiz and he is set to play more games for the team, however, could he partner Shkodran Mustafi at the heart of Arsenal’s defence?

Mustafi is another player who has been revived under Mikel Arteta and the German seems to have seized his chance to repair some of the damage his career has suffered.

When fit, he has been one of the first names on Arsenal’s team sheet this year and his return from injury this week opens up a new possibility at the back.

I have enjoyed watching both players partner Luiz at the back this season, but I doubt if they can play with each other as partners as effectively.

I respect Mari for his composure at the back as well as the fact that he is one of the most vocal members of the team on the pitch, but I think the experience of David Luiz has been an important part of his smooth start to life at Arsenal.

Mustafi has been effective when paired with Luiz as well and I also think that the Brazilian’s influence has been important.

Mari and Mustafi paired together could work but I just feel that both perform well when they are alongside Luiz and he seems to be the common denominator here.

In conclusion, yes, they would make a good combination but in my opinion, are better off with the experienced Brazilian.

An article from Jacob B