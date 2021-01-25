“Can play in the Champions League” Arsenal target receives high praise from his manager

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Yves Bissouma, and his manager agrees that he can play for a top club like the Gunners.

The Malian joined Brighton from Lille in 2018, and he has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

He is good in possession, knows how to tackle, and can score some screamers.

The latter though isn’t something that he does often, and there have been times that he has shot more wayward balls than he has scored goals from his attempts.

In his last game against Blackpool, he scored a lovely goal, afterwards, his manager Graham Potter revealed that he had told him to shoot less often because he was hardly hitting the target from far out.

He then revealed that the midfielder has what it takes to play in the Champions League, he just needs to find some consistency.

‘I had a discussion with him about his decisions and he told me he’s got the ability to whack one into the top corner,’ Potter said via Mail Sport.

‘It’s hard to argue now.

‘The best Bissouma can play in the Champions League, absolutely. He’s got that quality, those attributes you need at that level. It’s about being consistent.’

Arsenal will not make a move for him in this transfer window, but if he continues to develop his game, they might make a move to sign him in the summer