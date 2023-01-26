Can Reiss Nelson play himself into a new contract like Nketiah did’

Eddie Nketiah Played Himself Into A New Deal; Why Can’t Reiss Nelson Do So?

This season, Arsenal has been on fire in the Premier League. The Gunners have shown signs of being a champion thus far, but they still have a lot to prove in the coming months.

Arsenal’s current success can be attributed to the promising prospects in whom Arterta has placed his trust for his project. Arteta’s signing of promising prospects and eye for talent in promoting quality academy players have paid off.

Is it time for Reiss Nelson to get his big break at Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah is currently playing the best football of his career for Arsenal. Arteta now needs to give that benefit of the doubt to Reiss Nelson.

Nketiah has made a lot of noise in recent months, which has resulted in him getting the first team action he craved. Nelson, on the other hand, has been the polar opposite of Nketiah, remaining quiet and waiting for his moment.

This season, he has shown flashes of brilliance, and Arteta has indicated that he may have a place in his team, prioritising him over Marquinhos as an alternative for Bukayo Saka on the right wing in games before the World Cup break.

Nelson is in the final six months of his Arsenal contract, and while he is currently injured, he may need to come up big when he returns; he might just play himself into a new contract. Why can’t Nelson play himself into a new contract like Nketiah did last season?

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…