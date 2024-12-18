Alessia Russo of Arsenal celebrates scoring her team's fourth goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium
Can Renee Slegers lead Arsenal to the top in Women’s Champions League group, with Bayern win?

Alessia Russo(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Tonight, Arsenal women host Bayern Munich women at Meadow Park – a game that really should have been played at Emirates Stadium, but we won’t go into the why’s and where for’s of that at the moment. The match kicks-off at 8PM UK – you can watch live on TNTSport or DAZN’s Official Youtube channel.

In 10 games as Arsenal women’s interim manager, Renée Slegers has done great. She’s unbeaten in 10 games, with 9 wins and a draw in the league and Champions League. Before the winter break, Arsenal has this one big clash against Bayern Munich. Arguably, after that 5-2 loss to Bayern in October the return leg clash with the German side will potentially be the biggest test for Renee Slegers, since Jonas left.

Arsenal’s English defender Leah Williamson (R) and Bayern Munich’s German striker Lea Schueller (L) vie for the ball during the UEFA Women’s Champions League first leg quarter-final football match FC Bayern Munich v Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany, on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Game after game, Renée Slegers’ Arsenal has impressed. In fact, it almost feels that every game under Renée has been seen unfairly, in my opinion, as ‘a real test.’ New coaches are usually given time to demonstrate their ability.

The Dutch tactician (and the team) have already shown their real capabilities and commitment. A win against Bayern would justify Renée’s appointment as manager without any further delay.

The last time Bayern Munich made the trip to North London, we beat them 2-0. Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius secured that win, which saw Arsenal reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-23 semifinals, for the first time in 10 years, after overturning a 1-0 loss in Germany.

In the semifinals, Arsenal were drawn to play Wolfsburg but cruelly lost to the German side, who beat them 4-3, scoring in the final minute of injury time. Wolfsburg went on to face eventual winners Barcelona Femeni in the UWCL final of 2022-23.

An Arsenal win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night does two things: first, it it would see our Gunners finish top of the table in their UWCL group C, and it also leaves the Arsenal decision-makers with no choice but to appoint Renée Slegers as their permanent women’s head coach, in my humble.

MUNICH, GERMANY – MARCH 21: Sarah Zadrazil of FC Bayern München and Leah Williamson of Arsenal shake hands following the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final 1st leg match between FC Bayern München and Arsenal at Allianz Arena on March 21, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media ahead of the Bayern versus Arsenal game, Renée Slegers emphasized the importance of winning. She’s convinced that a victory will build on their momentum. “It’s important for the momentum of the team at the moment that we win tomorrow,” she said.

As good as our Gunner women have been under the direction of Renee Slegers, a win over Bayern would be the cherry on the top before the winter break. I think our girls then deserve the time to rest, recharge, and come back even stronger in 2025.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

