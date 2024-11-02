Can Renee Slegers make it 3 wins in 3, with Arsenal Women away to Man United in WSL?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Valerenga at Emirates Stadium on October 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Before the international break, Jonas Eidevall left his role as Arsenal Women’s head coach, after a string of poor results; assistant head coach, Renee Slegers, was then appointed as the interim head coach. Slegers has guided Arsenal to 2 wins, 4-1 over Valerenga and 2-0 over West Ham, since Eidevall’s departure.

The expectation was that during the October international break, Arsenal would ramp up their search for a new manager. But Arsenal Women are in WSL action tomorrow, Sunday 3rd November, when they head north to face Manchester United, and there’s still no clear hint of who replaces Eidevall as the permanent Arsenal Women manager.

Renee Slegers, the interim manager of Arsenal, announced at her press conference yesterday that she will be in charge for at least the next five games.

“I’ll be in the interim role for this block. That’s what I know,” Slegers stated.

This implies that the Dutch coach will lead Arsenal in matches against Manchester United away, Brighton at home, a double match against Juventus, and Tottenham away.

Our November fixtures 👊 pic.twitter.com/GbHt0LtNAH — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 1, 2024

With two victories in two games, Slegers has performed admirably so far. I hope the Gunners can maintain this winning streak, and history will never forget her role in stabilizing the situation before the start of a new era.

Manchester United versus Arsenal will be a true test of what she’s all about. I hope she comes out on top, and that our Gunners leave everything on the pitch tomorrow. An away win on Sunday would start to see our Gunners climb up the WSL table.

Do you think we can do it Gooners?

Fixture Information

Date: Sunday, November 3 2024

Kick Off: 12:30pm

Location: Leigh Sports Village

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….