Can Saka, White and Rambo win the World Cup with England?

So the World Cup has finally kicked off in Qatar despite being mired in controversy, with Ecuador the deserved winners over the hosts, but for an opening game it is just a savoury before the main course.

It is probably one of the most open tournaments in decades and it could be seriously influenced by the added heat and humidity causing fatigue for Europeans, so it is little surprise that Brazil and Argentina are the two favourites before the big games begin.

France, Spain, England and Germany are the next ones in the betting, but do you think any of those have good enough form and could end up with the covered trophy?

The Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger, who is still very involved with European football with his role at UEFA, doesn’t think Southgate’s Lions can go all the way. He told the Sun: “If you look at the last few years, England should be in the semi-finals at least,”

“They got to the semi-finals in Russia and then the Final in the Euros.

“But the doubt comes from what has happened over the past year.

“If they can get over that doubt in their own minds, they have the team that is good enough to reach the semi-finals.

“In Russia four years ago it was all about a deep defensive line and counter-attacking.

“This time it will be about the high press, the teams that can play out and have that courage, or the ones who go long.

“I expect to see the teams who want the ball being the most successful.

“But this is also a last chance tournament for the players who have dominated football for the last 15 years.

“You think about Ronaldo and Messi but there is also Neymar, Modric and Lewandowski, and some others.

“There will not be another World Cup for them. It’s now or never.

“This is that last opportunity to show the world they deserve to win it, and so these big players will have pressure on their shoulders and we will see how they cope with that.”

So he hasn’t stuck his neck out and actually given us his opinion of who will eventually win it, but what do Arsenal fans think?

Could England go all the way and make up for losing on penalties in the Euros?

