Can Saka be the hero for England once again against Holland?

Will Saka rise to the occasion again against the Netherlands in the semis for England?

On Saturday when England were a goal down to the good against Switzerland late on in their Euro Quarter-final, Bukayo Saka chipped in the equaliser which took the tie to extra-time following a rescued 1-1 draw come fulltime.

After an extra half an hour of play the game remained unsettled with penalties to decide who the winner would be. In the shootout Saka fired in from the spot, witnessing England reach the semis after winning 5-3 on penalties.

The 22-year-old was certainly the man of the moment as well as player of the match lifting the award after the game (alongside his girlfriend Tolami Benson who took a picture with the trophy after the game proudly).

After the match Saka who had missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final for England declared “You can fail once but you have a choice whether you put yourself in that position again or not. I’m a guy who is going to put myself in that position. I believed in myself.”

He further said “Of course I know there’s a lot of nervous people watching, my family included, and in the crowd. But I kept my cool and I scored.”

Even The Three Lions skipper Harry Kane praised The Gunner for his heroic performance in Germany.

An elated Kane said “What a performance in the whole game (from Saka). Playing in a position he’s played before but not used to playing, he was our real outlet with the ball.

“He caused them problems the whole game.”

Rio Ferdinand, once England and Manchester United legend, jumped on the bandwagon of praise too when speaking as a pundit for BBC Sport.

A lover of Saka’s performance Ferdinand cried out from his heart “Everything about him just comes off about being so positive and you can’t help but love him.”

He also decisively stated the winger is “England’s most important player”.

However, the question is will the man who’s tied with former Arsenal legend Cliff Bastin for the most goals scored for England (12) be able to make as big of an impact when England come up against The Netherlands on Wednesday in the semi-finals?

