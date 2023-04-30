Can sell-out crowd at the Emirates overwhelm Wolfsburg and make the difference for Arsenal Women

Can Gooners help Arsenal ‘freeze’ Wolfsburg out with sell-out crowd at UWCL SF? by Michelle

Barcelona is waiting to see who will face them in the Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven – will it be Arsenal or Wolfsburg?

Given that the first leg of the semi-final between Arsenal and Wolfsburg ended in a 2-2 draw, whoever wins on Monday night will face Barcelona. Wolfsburg’s Svenja Huth has recognised that the encounter will be difficult. Speaking to DFB News, the German international stated that if they are to outwit Arsenal, they must be completely focused because the game will be tight. She believes Arsenal have quality, which is why they were able to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against them a few days ago.

“Everything is definitely still open,” said Huth.

“That we have to keep our concentration high for 90 or maybe even 120 minutes. Of course, Arsenal have special qualities, which they showed with the two goals So it’s all the more important that we’re wide awake and don’t play any bad passes to avoid counterattacks.”

The Arsenal women must also be alert and capitalise on any errors made by their German opponents, as some Wolfsburg players may freeze. Emma Hayes herself said, when Chelsea drew 1-1 with Barcelona at Camp Nou, in front of 72,000 Barcelona fans, but failed to get the necessary aggregate result, due to their 0-1 defeat to Barcelona at Stamford Bridge:

“You have to expect, there’s 70,000+ thousand people here – it’s not easy..”

Gooners have proven to be a great asset; the EMIRATES IS SOLD-OUT! The match between Arsenal and Wolfsburg is one that practically everyone is looking forward to. With each passing minute, we draw closer to seeing Jonas Eidevall and his team deliver something extraordinary at the Emirates. They have overcome difficulty after difficulty to arrive where they are. Hopefully, they’ll make every Gooner proud on Monday evening, in front of a sell-out home crowd!

If you don’t have tickets for the match, you can watch all the action live on the DAZNYoutubeChannel.

COYGW! SO EXCITED!!

Michelle Maxwell

