Can Smith help Arsenal score their way past Wolfsburg to UWCL Final against Barcelona?

Can Arsenal legend help Gunners score their way past Wolfsburg to UWCL Final against Barcelona?

You can’t talk about Kelly Smith without mentioning what a “monster” she was in front of the goal. This England & Arsenal legend was a goal-scoring machine. She scored 125 goals in 114 appearances for Arsenal, 46 goals in 117 England caps (becoming England’s record goal-scorer), and 76 goals in 51 games for Seton Hall.

I’m sure she knows a few tactics for being efficient in front of the goal. The good news is that she has returned to Arsenal as a first-team coach. Could Jonas Eidevall be interested in utilising her goal-scoring prowess to help his team? Arsenal is in contention to win both the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Champions League.



The Arsenal women must improve if they want to add these trophies to their trophy cabinet. They must outscore their opponents. They have scored goals in the last several games, but not as many as they could. Arsenal have struggled to score without their prolific goal scorers, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, who are both sidelined. However, I think that under Smith’s guidance, Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord, and Katie McCabe can attain their full potential in front of the goal.

The Arsenal legend is looking forward to seeing the Gunners finish the season in style.

“It’s an exciting time to become part of this team; we’ve seen over the past few weeks just how resilient and together they are, and I’m looking forward to working with them more closely on and off the pitch at this key point in the season,” she said on Arsenal.com.



“I love this club, and it’s such a great feeling to be wearing the Arsenal badge once more.”

We must believe Eidevall when he says he will find solutions to his team’s challenges. Kelly Smith’s addition to his coaching staff could be one of the solutions for his team to finish the season in style. Hopefully, her influence on the team will be immediate.

On May 1st, Arsenal will face Wolfsburg in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Emirates. The first leg ended 2-2 in Wolfsburg last weekend. Outscoring the Germans is what will propel our Gunners into the Final against Barcelona – Barcelona beat Chelsea on 27th April, with an aggregate score of 2-1 across both semi-final legs, securing them a place at the Final in Eindhoven.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

