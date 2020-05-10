Can the Bundesliga really go ahead next weekend after Dresden lockdown?

Ahh those efficient Germans will have no problem getting over all the incredible obstacles to getting the Bundesliga restarted.

It must be noted that the Germans have no intention of using neutral venues, and we have just found out that the Bundeliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden, who were scheduled to play away Hannover 96 next Sunday, have now been put in quarantine for the next two weeks.

“After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden decided on Saturday that the entire second division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home,” Dynamo Dresden said on Reuters. “Due to the quarantine measures, [we] will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned.”

But the fact is that Dresden only had two players tested positive, although the German League (DFL) said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of players and staff in both top leagues. Does that mean that there may yet be other teams announcing full lockdown for their players once again as well?

This first cancellation will cause even more problems, and it is likely that Dresden will probably miss their second (and third) game as well, so when will they get to play their rescheduled matches. Will teams that are re-quarantined be able to stay fit enough to come back and play competitively straight away, especially if there opponents have got a few games already under their belts?

It didn’t take long for the Bundesliga to get their first spanner in the works, but how will the Premier League be able to avoid these problems when we get the go ahead?