The Arsenal Women want to be the best in England again after a few years without a trophy, but one factor is preventing them from being so this season: they are not outscoring their opponents.

The absences of Beath Mead and Viviane Miedema have had a significant impact on Arsenal’s offensive production. With Alessia Russo and Signe Bruun’s winter swoops failing to materialize, Arsenal failed to remedy their attacking struggles. When the transfer window cannot assist you, work with what you have. Arsenal already has a solution in Caitlin Foord, who can readily score goals after goals.

Foord’s numbers this season clearly distinguish her as a player Jonas Eidevall can turn to for goals after the international break. So far this season, the 28-year-old has scored 6 goals in all competitions for Arsenal, and she has also scored 5 goals for the Australia Matildas since September. Curiously, if all of this does not demonstrate that Arsenal has a suitcase full of goals in Foord, then Victoria Pelova’s disclosure to the Arsenal.com is exactly what Foord’s detractors need to hear.

About Foord, Pelova said, “Caitlin Foord is a machine. She’s so unpredictable on the ball and she’s so dangerous in 1v1 situations – I had no idea she was that good! She can go either way, bully you off the ball and can also score so many different types of goals.”

If the Arsenal Women are to regain a place in the WSL top three and qualify for the Champions League, players must step up. Why can’t Foord be Eidevall’s Marcus Rashford, scoring game after game after returning from international duty?

