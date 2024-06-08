Can this Arsenal Women squad emulate the success of their legendary predecessors?

Arsenal Women’s history will undoubtedly blow your mind. From 2003 to 2009, our Gunners went 108 games without losing. However, during this run of games, they reached their peak form in the 2006–07 season, when under head coach Vic Akers, players such as Kelly Smith, Alex Scott, Casey Stoney, and Karen Carney helped Arsenal win 22 league games, scoring 199 goals and conceding only 10.

In addition to league glory that season, they won the Women’s FA Cup, Premier League Cup, and Champions League for the first and only time. As amazing as any other Arsenal squad has been, none has come close to the 2006–07 squad. That’s why, every season, the question is always what a team can do to replicate the quadruple glory that squad achieved.

If this Arsenal women’s team is determined to achieve this, Frida Maanum reasons that their success will largely depend on their dedication to training. She asserts that excellence in training is the key to success, and if they successfully translate their training skills onto the field, they have the potential to emulate the success of the 2006–07 Gunner Women..

“It’s a big question and hard to answer with just a few words. I think we would need to consistently train better than all the other teams. I think a lot of it can come from what we do on the training pitch: if we train harder than say Chelsea or Manchester City, I think we’ll be on a higher level during the game.” said Maanum in a chat with the Arsenal media.

“A lot can come from that but then it’s also about creating a winning culture by building momentum from training and taking that out in games. Games are never easy but if you train the right way and train hard, games should be easy because you know what you’re doing. You trust the process and know your goals. It sounds easy but it’s not. A lot can come from what we do on the training pitch and consistently doing well there, gives us everything we need to perform on the pitch too.”

Arsenal women have a great group, and if they set their minds to it, they can be a real threat to any side out there. The addition of top stars, such as serial winner Mariona Caldentey, only strengthens their position and gives them a better chance of winning all of the trophies available next season.

I think even a double would be a great start personally, after only having a Women’s Continental Cup win to celebrate in recent seasons.. A treble seems a very daring dream.. A quadruple? Now that really would be unbelieveable..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

