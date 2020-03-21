Can Thomas Partey become the new Patrick Vieira?

Arsenal could sign a Patrick Vieira type of player in Thomas Partey

Since Patrick Vieira left Arsenal, the Gunners haven’t won the Premier League and even more tellingly, they haven’t gotten a proper replacement for the Frenchman.

The likes of Francis Coquelin and Alex Song have tried and failed to replace the midfielder.

Arsenal has recently been linked with another box to box midfielder in Thomas Partey and I cannot help but wonder if we could finally have a replacement for Vieira.

Partey has been underrated and possibly underpaid for much of his career and I am happy that people now see how good he is as a player.

The Ghanaian has been one of Atletico’s best players and his performances over two legs as they eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League showed his quality.

One of his best attributes is his ability to stay at his best for the duration of the game, in better words, he is consistent.

Against Liverpool at Anfield, when most players were tired, he kept on protecting his team’s backline as well as help them to start new attacks which culminated in three extra-time goals for his team.

We haven’t seen Vieira play for us in a long time and every player is also different from the other, but I think that Partey could become the new Vieira in our midfield if we sign him.

An article from Jacob B