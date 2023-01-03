Can Agent Thomas Partey help Arsenal to sign Joao Felix?

Agent Thomas Partey Could Help Arteta Beat Ten Hag And Potter To Felix’s Signature

Anyone who has been following the various transfer columns this period should be aware of Joao Felix’s availability this winter. Reports circulated weeks ago that Felix and Diego Simeone were at odds in a situation that has the La Liga giant ready to let their star man leave.

With the revelation of the 23-year-old’s transfer availability this winter, many clubs have expressed interest in giving him a stage to revive his career.

Initially, a contract for the 2019 Golden Boy winner would have been a straight permanent deal. However, given that Atletico paid over £100 million for the Portuguese sensation, there was speculation that they could have demanded at least £90 million to permanently part ways with him.

So who would spend that much money during the winter transfer window? This means that the forward will leave on loan this winter, with the La Liga club looking for a £19 million offer to sanction a loan deal. A loan offer of £19 million is expensive, and clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are debating whether to accept it.

According to Athletic, even if Atletico lowers their demands, Arsenal will have a card up their sleeve in this transfer race. Despite the fact that Thomas Partey only played one season alongside Felix at Wanda Metropolitano, the two have reportedly kept in touch, and the Ghanaian international can easily convince him to move to the Emirates.

So, is Felix’s move to the Emirates worth anticipating? I believe it is; Felix and Atletico both want to separate, even if, for the time being, Atletico may realise that lowering their demands is the only way to bring Felix’s suitors to the table.

Hopefully, when his loan fee drops, Partey takes it upon himself to convince his former teammate to join him at Arsenal.

Sam P

