Can Agent Thomas Partey help Arsenal to sign Joao Felix?

Agent Thomas Partey Could Help Arteta Beat Ten Hag And Potter To Felix’s Signature
Anyone who has been following the various transfer columns this period should be aware of Joao Felix’s availability this winter. Reports circulated weeks ago that Felix and Diego Simeone were at odds in a situation that has the La Liga giant ready to let their star man leave.
With the revelation of the 23-year-old’s transfer availability this winter, many clubs have expressed interest in giving him a stage to revive his career.
Initially, a contract for the 2019 Golden Boy winner would have been a straight permanent deal. However, given that Atletico paid over £100 million for the Portuguese sensation, there was speculation that they could have demanded at least £90 million to permanently part ways with him.
So who would spend that much money during the winter transfer window? This means that the forward will leave on loan this winter, with the La Liga club looking for a £19 million offer to sanction a loan deal. A loan offer of £19 million is expensive, and clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are debating whether to accept it.
#Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸are looking at a overall package of around €22m for there wantaway attacking midfielder Joao Felix.
Arsenal are willing to take him for 6 months on a loan with a option to buy at the end of the season ,but the package needs to be closer to €15m #COYG #AFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AvGZHv0NTu
— Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) December 29, 2022
According to Athletic, even if Atletico lowers their demands, Arsenal will have a card up their sleeve in this transfer race. Despite the fact that Thomas Partey only played one season alongside Felix at Wanda Metropolitano, the two have reportedly kept in touch, and the Ghanaian international can easily convince him to move to the Emirates.
So, is Felix’s move to the Emirates worth anticipating? I believe it is; Felix and Atletico both want to separate, even if, for the time being, Atletico may realise that lowering their demands is the only way to bring Felix’s suitors to the table.
Hopefully, when his loan fee drops, Partey takes it upon himself to convince his former teammate to join him at Arsenal.
Sam P
£18 million for a 6 month loan move that might not even work out?
I sat make it £20 millionor somthing and sign another up and coming young player on a permanent deal.
Didn’t offer much since he joined Atletico, and he needs someone who can bring out the best in him, right now I think MA, Pep, Hag, and Klopp are the best options to do this.
If he is coming permanently and cheap .. why not?
Otherwise, I would rather be spending the money on CDM alongside with ElNeny and Lokonga.
Yes he has been unimpressive at Atleti, PW, and I think the fact that he still performs well for Portugal – a team that more closely matches his skillset – is the only thing keeping his stock high. It may well be decided on not only the eventual asking price but also whether they will include a purchase option, which to date they haven’t. It suits Atleti perfectly to earn a huge loan fee, send him to a flamboyant attacking club who may win the league to re-affirm his potential, so they can get more on the open market in the Summer.
If we sign Mudryk, as seems likeky, why would we need Felix ?
Don’t need him, we need a good backup for Partey because when he went off against Brighton, we lost our way and we were fortunate in a lot of ways, along with Saka, Martinelli,Odegaard, and Nkeitah are vital for us to progress