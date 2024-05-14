Can Tottenham help open Mikel Arteta’s “box of dreams” tonight?

So today could be the day that our Arsenal side could come a big step closer to winning the Premier League for the first time since the Invincibles completed the task in this very week 20 years ago.

And the strange thing as it is not Arsenal that could give us the nececesary boost but our biggest rivals Tottenham Hotspurs, but the fact is that all we can do is cheer on our enemies and hope they can do us a favour.

When Mikel Arteta was asked what he was thinking about tonight’s game at the Tottenham staduim, he was very hopeful, and very happy that we still going to be in the equation right up to the very last day when we face the Boss’ old club Everton at the Emirates.

“My experience in this league in the last 20 years” Arteta said. “is that any team can beat any team. And I lived it in various scenarios on the last day when a lot of teams had necessities, although not much, and the honesty and respect that everybody puts in the games is phenomenal.

“We know we need a result, we need to do our own thing still in the last game, but today we want to really knock that door and open that box of dreams to leave the last and the final day of the season in front of our people with the opportunity to win the Premier League. And that’s something that we’re going to do together. And I’m so pleased that we’re going to be with these players and staff.”

It is certainly a dream for us Arsenal fans, as very few of us would have believed we would still be in the race for the title right up until the final day. All we can do is hope that Arteta’s box of dreams opens up in our favour tonight.

Come on you Spurs!!!!

