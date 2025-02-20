Can Trossard or Sterling Fill the Void in Attack?

Arsenal’s attacking lineup has been significantly impacted by injuries, with key players such as Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli all currently sidelined. This situation has thrust Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling into the spotlight as potential options to lead the Gunners’ attack.

Leandro Trossard: The False Nine

Since signing for Arsenal from Brighton, Trossard has demonstrated versatility, often being deployed in various attacking roles. With the current injury crisis, he’s a strong candidate to play as the central striker. Trossard’s ability to drop deep and link play makes him suitable to play as a false nine, a role he’s occupied previously. His creative statistics are noteworthy; despite playing fewer minutes centrally compared to out wide, he has registered more assists when playing as a striker. He averages 1.93 chances created per 90 minutes as a central striker, compared to 1.58 per 90 out wide. This suggests that Trossard’s presence in the middle could enhance Arsenal’s creative output.

Raheem Sterling: A Chance to Revitalise

Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on loan in an attempt to bolster their attacking options. However, his impact has been limited, with only one goal scored in 18 games. The current situation presents Sterling with an opportunity to step up and prove his worth. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has emphasised the importance of this moment for Sterling, suggesting that he needs to seize this opportunity.

Sterling’s experience and previous success in the Premier League indicates he has what it takes to lead Arsenal’s attack in the interim. His ability to make penetrating runs and his proficiency in one-on-one situations could be what Arsenal need in the final third. Playing Sterling centrally, where he’s been utilised before, could add a freshness to Arsenal’s attacking play.

Challenges Ahead

The absence of Havertz, Arsenal’s top scorer this season with 15 goals, along with other key attacking players, leaves the team with limited options. Manager Mikel Arteta faces the challenge of reshaping his attack to maintain competitiveness in both the Premier League and the Champions League. The reliance on Trossard and Sterling, along with 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, underlines the need for these players to step up during this time.

Tactical Adjustments

Arteta may consider tactical adjustments to accommodate the strengths of Trossard and Sterling. Utilising Trossard as a false nine could facilitate greater fluidity in attack, allowing midfielders to make forward runs into space. Sterling has the pace and dribbling skills that can be maximised by positioning him in areas where he can exploit defensive weaknesses. Arteta also has young talents like Nwaneri, who can inject unpredictability into Arsenal’s front line.

The injuries afflicting Arsenal’s forward line present a huge test for the squad and Arteta. Premier League betting online shows us that many feel this could be a major problem where their chances of success are concerned this season. But Trossard and Sterling now have an opportunity to step up to the plate and prove their worth, even if it’s until the injured players return.