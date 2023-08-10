Can two number one’s really stay at the same club?

The addition of David Raya to Arsenal’s roster has become a subject of widespread discussion in English football, sparking debates among fans and pundits as they seek to decipher the rationale behind the decision.
Despite Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive performance as one of the premier goalkeepers in England following his move to Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has greenlit the acquisition of Raya, who also boasts a good reputation in the realm of goalkeeping.
This strategic move has left many fans and former players surprised, prompting a variety of reactions and criticism from different quarters.
In the midst of the ongoing discourse, an intriguing question looms: Can a team effectively accommodate two goalkeepers who are both considered number-one calibre? Brad Friedel, a former goalkeeper himself, offers his insights to address this query.
He tells Talk Sport:
“Raya actually in the Premier League was fourth, Ramsdale I think was seventh. Both really good goalkeepers, you know, we’re talking the elite of the elite.
“What stats don’t take into account for it is Ramsdale’s used to playing in front of 60,000 at a bigger club with a lot more pressure. Can Raya deal with that?
“But to answer your first question, can two no.1s exist at one club? No, they can’t. One wants to play.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our decision has caused a serious debate, but it does not mean it is the wrong thing to do.
Because it has not been done before does not mean we should not try it and we expect the team to be better with two quality goalies.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It would certainly goes against conventional wisdom that says two bulls cant rule in one pen.
But the deal that resulted in us having two top goalies still amazes me.
Did Edu just suddenly woke up from the holiday Inn and became street wise?
Raya is one of the best things that can happen to Arsenal this season. Ramsdale my man trips off where he was best in ball distribution. He gifts. Raya should make him more serious. A good goalkeeper getting too much with unwelcome exuberances.
At first sight, conventional wisdowm would suggest that two top level keppers would be better than one plus auseful dep in Turner(now left us). But deeper thinking wouls acknowledge that unlike two top outfielderes for each position, keepers vert rarely get injured not fatigued and after ashort while as numbe rtwo a top level kepper wil want to br numbe rone And that is where problems begin.
I see Raya’s buy(loan first) as a risk, at least, and MA will have to work miracles to keep both top level keepers happy.
Unlike some on JA, I have always considered RAMSDALE a true top class keeper and I accept that all keepers make occasional costly errors , just as do all outfielders.
Some of our fans are far too rashly judgemental about RAMSDALE.
I DO NOT UNDERSTAND THAT VIEW, FRANKLY.
Jon, are you on any of the official lists for season tickets?
Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to get to all of the games this season and can list anyone who has an official s/t number as a friend who can use mine… Interested?
Hi Ken, I am now back, having been away from JA for a few weeks. I am NOT presently on any official list, sad to say – though that could be easily arranged, I WOULD HOPE, and would be keen to use your ticket when you are not able to use it. But seemingly, that is not now allowed, unless I am first listed?
If you care to ring or email we could discuss it further, if you think it has any legs.
I wish you well anyway and miss our old chats and would love to renew them.
spel chekker ??
IF Raya signs for us, then we have TRUE competition for the keepers spot.
I believe it’s a great move, as we start the season with (obviously) four different competitions to try and win.
Let’s suggest that Ramsdale plays all the PL games, while Raya is involved in every cup competition…. or visa versa of course.
What’s wrong with that?
Both of them will have AMPLE opportunities to form a relationship with their defenders and learn from each others strengths… a win win situation!!
Let’s not think that goalkeepers won’t get injured either, or that their form never dips.
Great signing if it happens and kuedos to MA for ensuring we have two top notch keepers…. no other club that I’m aware of can say that!!!
Competition in every area of the pitch… Brilliant!!
Two no1s do not work, have never worked, you have to have a one and two. But it may turn out ok. If it doesn’t, someone is going to get upset. Ramsdale is English. Raya is Spanish and also worked at Brentford with our goalkeeper coach. I wonder what Ramsdale is thinking about the situation, where his coach has worked with a goalkeeper at a previous club and has now got to be impartial in his work. Did he have a say in Raya? Certainly a recipe for problems. We will see.
Reggie, see my question to JF above and the same applies to you… if your interested.
Thank you for the kind offer ken, i am not quite an OAP, two years to go, or one, if you count 65. I am not able to take up the offer but thank you kindly.