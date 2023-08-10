Can two number one’s really stay at the same club?

The addition of David Raya to Arsenal’s roster has become a subject of widespread discussion in English football, sparking debates among fans and pundits as they seek to decipher the rationale behind the decision.

Despite Aaron Ramsdale’s impressive performance as one of the premier goalkeepers in England following his move to Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has greenlit the acquisition of Raya, who also boasts a good reputation in the realm of goalkeeping.

This strategic move has left many fans and former players surprised, prompting a variety of reactions and criticism from different quarters.

In the midst of the ongoing discourse, an intriguing question looms: Can a team effectively accommodate two goalkeepers who are both considered number-one calibre? Brad Friedel, a former goalkeeper himself, offers his insights to address this query.

He tells Talk Sport:

“Raya actually in the Premier League was fourth, Ramsdale I think was seventh. Both really good goalkeepers, you know, we’re talking the elite of the elite.

“What stats don’t take into account for it is Ramsdale’s used to playing in front of 60,000 at a bigger club with a lot more pressure. Can Raya deal with that?

“But to answer your first question, can two no.1s exist at one club? No, they can’t. One wants to play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our decision has caused a serious debate, but it does not mean it is the wrong thing to do.

Because it has not been done before does not mean we should not try it and we expect the team to be better with two quality goalies.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…