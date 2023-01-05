Can we blame Manchester United for Shakhtar’s stance on Mudryk?

Arsenal is struggling to complete the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk and it now seems Chelsea will hijack a move for him.

The attacker has flirted with the idea of making the move to London for much of the last few months, having talked about it and liked posts discussing it.

However, it seems the move will not happen this month as Arsenal’s offers continue to fall short of the valuation Shakhtar Donetsk has placed on the youngster.

Their director, Carlo Nicolini, has now revealed they value him in the same class as Antony of Manchester United, suggesting Arsenal must pay as much as United paid for the Brazilian to sign him.

He said to Calcio Napoli24:

“Given that we have no need for transfers, we said in due time that we evaluate the player stronger than some other profiles, such as Antony. This is the benchmark.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is a terrific player and wants to move to Arsenal, which should make it easy for us to sign him.

However, Shakhtar knows they have a top player on their hands and the interest from Chelsea is making them insist on a huge transfer fee.

If we want to buy him, we must be prepared to splash the cash to add him to our squad as United did for Antony, who has not been impressive.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids