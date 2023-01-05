Can we blame Manchester United for Shakhtar’s stance on Mudryk?

Arsenal is struggling to complete the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk and it now seems Chelsea will hijack a move for him.
The attacker has flirted with the idea of making the move to London for much of the last few months, having talked about it and liked posts discussing it.
However, it seems the move will not happen this month as Arsenal’s offers continue to fall short of the valuation Shakhtar Donetsk has placed on the youngster.
Their director, Carlo Nicolini, has now revealed they value him in the same class as Antony of Manchester United, suggesting Arsenal must pay as much as United paid for the Brazilian to sign him.
He said to Calcio Napoli24:
“Given that we have no need for transfers, we said in due time that we evaluate the player stronger than some other profiles, such as Antony. This is the benchmark.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mudryk is a terrific player and wants to move to Arsenal, which should make it easy for us to sign him.
However, Shakhtar knows they have a top player on their hands and the interest from Chelsea is making them insist on a huge transfer fee.
If we want to buy him, we must be prepared to splash the cash to add him to our squad as United did for Antony, who has not been impressive.
Arsenal should forget about this guy and go for Dusan vlahovic to partner with Jesus and get back up for party
The only way arsenal can sign him. He has to reget chelsea no matter the offer they put on the table
Man Utd overpaid, as they have for years and that’s part of the reason for this.
But the other factor is that Arsenal may still have a tag of being a soft touch. I hoped that was over now, but maybe not.
Third, when you’re leading the league and your main striker gets injured, perhaps clubs like Shaktar think they can hold us to ransom.
He’s an unproven quantity in the PL, already overpriced, so just let Chelsea have him – but appear to stay in the race to make them overpay 🙂
After all, if he’s really a Gooner he won’t want to go Chelsea and looking at their league position even less so.
One other factor – he’s Ukrainian – will he want to go to a club that got to their current position due to finance from a Russian oligarch? Not sure how he’d feel about that.
The man will choose Arsenal even if Chelsea offer more money. An agreement will be reached Soon. OT:Aubameyang subbed on and subbed off in the Chelsea game. Brutal. Damn.
Antony for 85M was hardly a benchmark. In fact it was a panic buy to appease fans and buy time for the new manager who was struggling at the time.
It’s hard to justify spending over 60M on a player to compete with Martinelli.