Can we dare to look forward to an Arsenal v Man United final in Gdansk?

Will it be an all English final?

So, as North London had mixed successes in the Europa League over the past week there were only two British teams through to the next round. Yet our biggest threat to not winning the Europa League this season comes in the form of Manchester United!

Of course, every team left in the competition is going to bring a threat in some way or another otherwise they wouldn’t be where they are, and as we have seen with our next opponents Slavia Prague, they have seen off the likes of Leicester City and Spurs in a rather surprising yet confident fashion, so they will be no pushovers.

But if we get past them, we will then have a tie against either our former boss, Unai Emery and his Villarreal side or Dinamo Zagreb who face off in the other tie.

Yet, if we see of Slavia Prague and the next team after that, we will have made it to the final of the competition where we would potentially come up against Manchester United for an all English final. They however, won’t have it easy if they want to get there and will have to beat Granada, and then will have to see off either Roma or Ajax in order to get into the final.

I, for one, know that whoever we get in the next round or the final, if we get to either of those stages, will be a tough opponent, and as we have seen we can beat anyone on our day but we can also lose to anyone on our day.

I do hope though that it is not an all English final because the last time we were in the Europa League final we came up against Chelsea and we lost, so it doesn’t bode well, but then again it would be the perfect time to change our luck and win against whoever we come up against, be it an English team or not, in order to really send out a serious message for next season!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

