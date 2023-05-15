Can we expect a blockbuster summer transfer window for Arsenal Women? by Michelle

Although all talk is about Mikel Arteta and his side having their biggest summer transfer window, could Jonas Eidevall also be up for one big transfer window? Two things make me picture the Arsenal women going all out this summer.

1 Lessons learned from injuries

Eidevall has had to play without some of his top-quality stars this season. He got results, but he ought to have learned his lessons. Even if his top stars like Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, and Kim Little regain fitness come the start of next season, other top-class players must be added. Getting a good forward, midfielder, and defender should be prioritized. These transfer signings may prevent Arsenal from struggling due to injuries. The January transfer window needed to be kinder to the Gunners, but it wasn’t. After failing to sign the players they wanted, Eidevall, as quoted by Arsenal, admitted:

“Of course, we’re disappointed with that, but now we have to look forward and make the best of the situation. I still have a squad with a lot of quality that I believe a lot in. We’re short in numbers. We know that can be a potential problem, but we have to work together and be as good as possible to reach our goals.

“We understand that we have a tighter squad, that will need to play a lot of games together. We will need to keep a really high standard and be consistent over that time, even if we don’t have that much time to recover between each game. That’s a challenge but let’s go for the challenge and let’s do our very best.”

2. Eidevall’s project reaches a point where it just has to show something.

Next season, Arsenal ought to win the Women’s Super League (they are likely to finish in the top 3 this year) or even the Women’s Champions League (they narrrowly missed out on going to the Final this year). Arsenal lifted the Continental Cup this season, but were knocked out of the Women’s FA Cup by Chelsea, the ultimate winners for the 3rd consecutive year. Their next step after that should be winning either the WSL and / or the Champions League and / or the FA Cup. For that to happen, quality players need to be sorted out.

Can we expect a blockbuster summer transfer window? We can, and the World Cup will be the perfect place to look for bargain deals.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

