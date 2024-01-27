Can we expect any more activity from Arsenal Women in this transfer window?

Though only right back Emily Fox has joined, and no other major new arrivals are expected, Arsenal Women have had a busy winter transfer window as far as exits are concerned.

Noelle Maritz left Arsenal for Aston Villa on a permanent basis earlier this January, and she has already proven to be such a reliable player for Villa that they erroneously played her in their Continental Cup group game against Sunderland. Reports say the FA are investigating Villa as they fielded ex-Arsenal player in Women’s Conti Cup.

In addition to Maritz, Katherine Kuhl joined Everton on loan from Arsenal. Kuhl had failed to break into the Arsenal squad this season, as the introduction of Kyra Cooney-Cross made the competition for game time in midfield more intense. She will undoubtedly play extensively at Everton before returning to Arsenal next season with the experience and ambition to compete for a starting spot. Kuhl shone in her debut with Everton.

Other than Kuhl, Gio Queiroz, who was expected to go out on loan this winter, after a loan-deal in summer never materialised, has returned to one of her old clubs, Madrid CFF, on loan for the remainder of the season.

21-year-old Gio made her senior debut for Madrid CFF in 2018 at the age of 15, and she is now returning to continue her development as she hopes to return to Arsenal and compete for a spot in Jonas Eidevall’s team.

Gio was signed by Arsenal Women, from Barcelona, in 2022, but she was sent on loan to Everton for the 2022–23 season.

Her Arsenal debut came in the Women’s FA Cup against Leeds United last January, and she has already made eleven appearances for the club.

Jonas Eidevall has hinted that Arsenal Women may bring in a goalkeeper, on a short-term basis to cover Sabrina D’Angelo, who will be competing in the Gold Cup in February. There has been no mention of Mary Earps joining Arsenal Women. Indeed, she is still in negotiation with Manchester United, as per her boss Marc Skinner.

With only a few days left of the January transfer window, what do you think of Arsenal’s in’s and out’s?

Michelle Maxwell

