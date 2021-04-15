Arsenal News Gooner News

“Can we give it to all 4 of them?” Arsenal fans divided over Man of the Match after Slavia Prague masterclass

Arsenal fans cannot pick their Man of the Match after their team crushed Slavia Prague 4-0 to reach the semifinal of the Europa League.

The Czech side had already eliminated Leicester City and Rangers in the competition and held an advantage going into the game.

They had scored a late leveller to earn a 1-1 draw and an important away goal in the first leg at Arsenal.

Almost every player on the pitch for the Gunners did well, however, only one star gets to take the MOTM award home.

After the game, the club nominated Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe for the award and fans cannot pick the best among them.

They made a poll with the names of the above players and their fans took to the comments to choose different stars with some even claiming the whole team deserves the award.

We have sampled some of the reactions from the post and here they are:

 

  1. Reggie says:
    April 16, 2021 at 12:15 am

    All four were great but for me man of the tie was Pepe, he scored the one that set this up at the Emirates, the first goal tonight and basically made two tonight. I did like Chambers as well tonight and Partey and Ceballos.

    Reply

