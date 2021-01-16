Can we have another clean sheet please Arsenal?

All Arsenal fans were very disappointed that we couldn’t continue our long winning run with the home draw against Crystal Palace, but the fact that we managed our fourth clean sheet in a row is a very promising sign that we are going the right way.
With Gabriel, Holding, Pablo Mari and David Luiz we have the makings of defensive solidity in the squad, and now Mikel Arteta just needs to fix our problems at the other end of the pitch. The boss is hoping that we can continue our clean sheet record against Newcastle tomorrow. “It’s very positive because that s the foundation to win any game, and gives you a great opportunity to go on and win every single game.” Arteta told Arsenal.com.
“[Against Crystal Palace] we lacked that quality in the final third, that are needed against teams like Palace. Roy is a manager who gets teams really organised, they have been so successful against big teams over the years because they are a real threat as well in transition and on set pieces. We lacked that against them.”
Newcastle managed to stop us scoring until well into extra time in our FA cup game just 8 days ago, so we are all hoping that Aubameyang and Co find their scoring boots again this weekend.
Another clean sheet would be nice, but can we start scoring goals again too, please?
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Newcastle is an terrible state right now. If we can’t win, might as well start the new manager talks again.
The goal would likely come at the Newcastle game if Tierney, Magalhaes and Xhaka start. It’d be better if Martinelli could replace Aubameyang on the left wing, but I don’t think Aubameyang would be dropped
Winning 10-9 is better than having a clean sheet and not scoring. No?
The AW philosophy lcw?
Agin, we should remember that it was the first time we failed to score in our “mini revival”, so let’s not get too desperate yet!!
ken: One can only dream. I really miss my Arsenal.
👍
I think Leno is showing that the club was right to keep him as number one ,the last 4 weeks he has been improving and improving regarding his commanding of his 18 yard box ,and his shot stopping is second to none as shown again with his fine stop against palace.
His confidence is now rubbing off on our defenders who all look like they have upped their game .
Its not about clean sheets, its about winning. Winning is more important than anything, keeping clean sheets has made us negative and tentative, it is also pretty boring to watch.
I have lowered my expectations as regards to where we will finish this season. What I won’t take is the kind of bland performance we gave against CP. We some can beat Wolves at our home but Westbrom just beat them at their backyard. This is what is wrong about Arteta’s tactics and coaching. If we laboured to beat Newcastle or draw with them we should start looking out for new coach.