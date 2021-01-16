Can we have another clean sheet please Arsenal?

All Arsenal fans were very disappointed that we couldn’t continue our long winning run with the home draw against Crystal Palace, but the fact that we managed our fourth clean sheet in a row is a very promising sign that we are going the right way.

With Gabriel, Holding, Pablo Mari and David Luiz we have the makings of defensive solidity in the squad, and now Mikel Arteta just needs to fix our problems at the other end of the pitch. The boss is hoping that we can continue our clean sheet record against Newcastle tomorrow. “It’s very positive because that s the foundation to win any game, and gives you a great opportunity to go on and win every single game.” Arteta told Arsenal.com.

“[Against Crystal Palace] we lacked that quality in the final third, that are needed against teams like Palace. Roy is a manager who gets teams really organised, they have been so successful against big teams over the years because they are a real threat as well in transition and on set pieces. We lacked that against them.”

Newcastle managed to stop us scoring until well into extra time in our FA cup game just 8 days ago, so we are all hoping that Aubameyang and Co find their scoring boots again this weekend.

Another clean sheet would be nice, but can we start scoring goals again too, please?