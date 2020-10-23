Can we please forget Martinez and start supporting Leno?

An unneeded call for Leno’s support by Akinnubi Oluwamuyiwa
On 20 June 2020, Arsenal’s season looks to have taken a huge hit when Bernd Leno went down after being challenged by Maupay, and it was confirmed later that he’ll miss the rest of the season. The unfortunate incident brought about an enforced change in the No. 1 spot with Emi Martinez, who had been the understudy, moving up to fill in for Leno in the starting XI.
Martinez, before Leno’s injury, had played some games in cup competitions but didn’t really stand out, and most fans were rightly skeptical about how he’ll perform now that he’s the last hope to rescue our season.
What followed was spectacular performances which changed the mind of many fans, who thought he should be no. 1 instead of Leno (who had been a shoo-in for POTY alongside Auba prior to going down vs Brighton).
Martinez, sensing that it wouldn’t be easy to get the no. 1 from a proven performer, agitated for a move in the summer and eventually moved to Aston Villa with Arsenal getting much needed money to further strengthen the club.
Things have looked good for Martinez since then, with Villa enjoying a perfect start to their PL campaign, but unfortunately for Arsenal Leno hasn’t been his original self, with errors creeping into his game.
While criticism of his performance could be justified, I don’t think the newfound tendency of using Martinez as a means of criticizing Leno is just the best way to go about it, with the “I told you so” already in full flow.
Like it or NOT, Martinez is gone and won’t be coming back anytime soon (might NEVER be back), so the best thing is to support the player on our books and leave Villa fans to support their players. Leno is ours and what he needs during this period is our support, so that he can get back to his best quickly. Wishing to be justified in this case won’t help Arsenal if Leno continues like this, then we would be looking behind us instead of looking ahead, and if there’s anything that makes a player regain his form quickly it is the support, beliefs and positive energy he gets from the fans of his club.
We supported Leno before his injury and subsequent emergence of Martinez, surely we can support him again? Martinez form can no longer benefit or affect us, but Leno’s form will define our season, so it’s a no-brainer to support him. Let’s stop trying to look for justification and “I told you so”, support your player and leave Villa to support theirs, our allegiance should be to Arsenal and the players.
PS: A shout-out to Pepe and Luiz who both reached 50 appearances for the Arsenal, the two also combined for our opening goal last night. Pepe has also been directly involved in 20 goals in his first 50 matches (not the best of course, but NOT the worst either considering the irregularities of his starts and uncertainties of last season).
Onward and upwards hopefully.
COYG
Yes! Thank you! Completely ageed!
We’ll support Leno and we all want him to pull his finger out of his mouth and improve. BUT in all the hoopla about his saves and how he was in the running for POTY last season, he was also making a number of bad mistakes in pressure situations. And we must not all allow ourselves to forget how bad he was against Liverpool in the League by reminiscing about his performance against them in the EFL Cup. That’s the problem with some fans who are so seduced by the quality of his saves, they forget that being a good goalkeeper demands much more than that. Solidity, calmness, the ability to read a game situation, and so forth. David Seaman had it in spades, Lehmann was good for the most part, and Martinez during that period showed signs that he had developed it. WHY couldn’t have Arteta guaranteed that he would start the season? That is ALL that Martinez wanted, not to be the undisputed starter. That’s a false narrative. Had he started and flopped he would have accepted that and continued to work, but if he had shone we wouldn’t have looked back. Martinez has left a beautiful impact with us, so there is no way we can’t not speak about him.
For what it’s worth though Arteta has made it clear by signing Runarsson at a dirt-cheap price that Leno will be his undisputed number one, so it IS Leno’s responsibility to stand up and be counted. We will support him, we all want him to do well, and I for one won’t bring up Martinez. Besides, the season has barely started and I do believe that Leno will grow into it and get better. But that’s the price you pay when you’re at a club like Arsenal.
Comparisons will inevitably be drawn in the short term but harping on in what is a now done and dusted situation won’t help Leno if he is having a crisis of confidence right now
There was a lot to like in your post
Thanks Sue. Appreciate that. 🙂
And I don’t necessarily think it’s a crisis of confidence with Leno, in fact one thing for which I will compliment him is that he does bounce back well. BUT he just needs to concentrate more and have some more consistency. That’s the crux of it.
Most Arsenal fans will bite your head off if your voice a different opinion. I used to say Arsenal sold Sczesney and Fabianski so that they can buy Leno. But those two guys are better than Leno. Most of the fans insulted me for saying that. Logical criticism is accepted, but we can’t say that all is well at Arsenal whilst Leno is making terrible mistakes
I understand the point of your article but there are facts that will always have EMI in our hearts. First reason EMI was with us since he was 16. He left his family behind at that tender age to be a gooner. He worked hard for 10 long years without ever courting any controversy. Second reason EMI was patient and always a team guy even when he was not getting chances. When he got chance under Arteta he played like a guy possessed (in a good way). Leno is a great shot stopper no doubt and if we love EMI doesn’t mean we dislike Leno. Third reason EMI was more commanding in the box than Leno ever was, his dealing with crosses, calmness with ball at his feet and his distribution was much better without having to sacrifice quality in shot stopping. Fourth and the.most important reason even when EMI left he did that in a very dignified way having his interview for the fans expressing his love for the club. If we want our players to show commitment to the club then we need to show commitment to our players as well. I understand that we needed to raise funds to improve our team in other areas and that’s understood. However EMI will always have my respect and a special place. What a decent well behaved guy. Personally I will miss not seeing EMI in Arsenal shirt. I hope if we need he can come back and help us become more assured between the sticks.
Exactly people have short memories, they forget the times Leno kept us in games with w.c saves, every keeper makes mistakes and that’s the way its always going to be, if a striker miss 3 certain goals but scores the 4th chance nobody mention the misses, but if a goal keeper pulls off 3 World class saves but makes a mistake after which leads to a goal he will be classed as a bad goalkeeper….
Missing the point again..Goal keeping is not just about saves. If it was about saves then why did we get rid of Almunia, Scezney, Fabianski and more. All of these guy could “save goals”. There is more to goalkeeping than reflexes. What about command of the air inside the box? What about being vocal and organizing the defense? what about ability to play from the back if that is the coaches preferred method? We have to be honest with ourselves at some point. We keep making reference to Martinez by this isn’t about Martinez. This is about Lenos lack of ability when it comes to some aspects of goalkeeping. Martinez in his short spell just made it more visible..
Mani, perhaps you could explain why you know that all Martinez wanted was to start the season as the recognised number one.Do you know him or Arteta personally.No? So you are speculating ?Personally I preferred Martinez, but he is gone and I will continue to support Leno who is a very good keepers who is going through a difficult period.Name me one keeper who has not made mistakes not suffered from a drop in standards ?
After 5 EPL matches played, only Villa has conceded less goals than Arsenal. That is a respectable performance from our defense.
The reason we are still 5th on the table despite our solid defensive performance is our attack. Our frontline needs to start scoring more goals and the MF needs to control games better to reduce the pressure on the defense. Out of the top 10 teams, we have managed to outscore only one team (Wolves).
Leno should surely improve and cut out the unnecessary errors. But so should every other player in the team. Leno is not the only one performing below par. Almost every member of the team is having a bad game of late.
But, of course, since Villa is doing better than us defensively atm, the paranoia is always going to be there, especially with the Emi debacle.
Hopefully, we are not about to have another scapegoat player on JA, now that MO is going.