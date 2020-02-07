Can we please stop with the unsettling Arsenal transfer rumours now?

According to the Sun, Arteta and Arsenal are looking at selling our top earners this summer, because the new coach has not been impressed with their games so far.

It’s being reported exclusively by The Sun that Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta will be looking to revamp his squad in the summer transfer window and that he will be looking to sell top earners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil because he has not been happy with their performances in the last few weeks. The report claims that six players including those three have 18 months remaining on their contract and that they could be sold in the next transfer window since Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has told Mikel Arteta that he won’t allow any player to leave on a free transfer.

I don’t know how true this is but I strongly feel we don’t need these type of stories now. A club like Arsenal is usually discreet in their transfer business, how come the Sun is reporting what the club wants to do this summer? Is it that Arsenal leaked the story to them or what? Is the story even true? The players whose names are being mentioned, how do you expect to take the story? Since they know they would get sold at the end of the season, do you think they will be motivated to give in their best from now until the end of the season? Is this story not meant to disorganize the team? Why is the Sun doing this?

I don’t know what the club thinks about Ozil and Lacazette, but I don’t think Arsenal would be thinking of letting Auba go! He is our highest goal scorer this season; he has actually been our highest goal scorer since he came to Arsenal. Would Arsenal risk selling a striker who is hot and knows how to score goals? Even if the club intends selling Auba, won’t it be proper to get a replacement first before letting him go? Like I said earlier, I don’t know where the Sun got their story from, but one thing I am certain of is that Arsenal would not let Auba go, without getting a proper replacement from him. Now that we are solving our defensive issues, it will be unwise to add another problem to the list the club is battling with, by selling a player who knows how to score for us.

Sylvester Kwentua