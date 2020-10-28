Can We Stop Arsenal’s Season Being Shrouded In Negativity?

It seems like a lifetime ago since Arsenal won the FA cup. The euphoria of beating City and Chelsea to lift the FA cup thereby winning an automatic promotion to the Europa league group stages, not to forget the dominant display against Liverpool in the Community Shield.
Suddenly, all the doom and gloom disappeared into thin air, our fanbase found optimism again, we found hope again- our manager is the best manager of all time, he is the perfect one for the job and we even dared to dream we will make the top 4 and challenge for the Europa League.
Then the redundancies happened from top (Raul Sanllehi) to bottom, transfer window tension, Aubameyang contract saga, Francis Cagigao, the mascot. We signed Gabriel and Partey and then the exclusion of Saliba, Sokratis and Ozil.
Looking at the above sequence, it was an adventurous rollercoaster, but the extension and signing of Aubameyang and Partey respectively means the general mood around the club was positive going into the season, but a decision will always come back to haunt us; leaving out Ozil.
Winning the FA cup and the Community shield the way we did has made the majority of us expect more from Arteta and the team, but from the look of things it seems like we have to be very cautious in our optimism, we must allow perspective and realism, we do not want to derail our season with constant negativity do we? Afterall, it is the hope that kills.
I have seen many people say enough of Ozil talk and all, but it is the same fans that are so quick to bring up the subject whenever we lose a game. Look, the truth is, we are just getting started as far the Ozil and Saliba situation is concerned.
What is even more frustrating is that some people are so much blinded by their love for Ozil that they find it hard to be honest in their assessment, I have seen a lot performances like that Leicester game where he is so ordinary, why can’t they just accept that he is past it and is just trying to play victim here. What do I stand to gain if I hate an Arsenal player?
I love Arteta and I support him, but is he making questionable decisions? Emphatic yes! Is he making mistakes, Yes indeed! Is Ozil the solution? Hell no!
I hope Arteta is able to take his stand till the end as far as this issue is concerned because it will be mentioned on Thursday, on Sunday and throughout the season.
Make no mistake, some fans are happy that Arteta is facing all the heat and pressure from the media and they, low key, want him to lose, either by bringing Ozil back in January or Arteta leaving the club, because from the look of things, Arteta can never win even if we went on to win 10 straight games and lose one, we must have lost the one game because Ozil or Saliba is not playing, but that is just lame and juvenile.
See, my point is, it is alright if rival fans, the media are coming up with negativities as they always do, but we as fans should not join them in doing so, criticism is part of the game, but we must be objective in doing so. Pep is a fraud today and a tactical genius tomorrow, Mourinho is finished today but a winner tomorrow, Klopp is the best manager today but long ball specialist tomorrow, that is the game, no manager or player is free from criticism, but perspective and realism is needed, especially when you compete against the best in a crazy league with terrible officiating, just adjust or remove your expectation and dare I say it, sense of entitlement.
I will end this by quoting Wenger, “we are in a business where everybody has an opinion”. It is not a crime to have an opinion, but it could be if you are trying to force your opinion on others.
Onwards and upwards
Goonerboy
Mustafi played against Leicester because Saliba and Socratis were omitted from the squad. In fact Arteta could have include either Socratis or Saliba. Gabriel kept calling Mustafi to get back to shadow Vardy. Mustafi ignored him. Vardy scored. Are we supposed not to notice this. Are we supposed to not articulate this. We are human, thankfully, and are noticing the truth. It’s called mindfulness. The opposite is mindlessness. Better mind FULL humans, who discuss with honesty. Negativity is not being honest and ignoring reality. I hope all the good people here can speak openly, honestly and without others telling them what to say or not. To me there are ethical problems with the squad choice. Arteta has to take responsibility. I support Arteta, but that doesn’t mean I suddenly become mindless.
Stop the negativity!?
Jeez the irony in that from one of the worst blogs for it
Right lool all those years hpunded wenger for the ” good of the club” its nice having a blog of your own where you can write whatever ypu want.
Excuse me! JustArsenal definitely was not a #WengerOut blog, but SOME of our readers were AOB but just as many were AKB.
You obviously haven’t been a reader very long…
And you are complaining that JA is negative, then have a go when someone writes something positive. Can you see the irony????
‘Our manager is the best manager of all time’. This is an insult to Arsene Wenger. What have Arteta achieved that is better than what Wenger achieved? Arsenal players are not being treated equally under the leadership of Arteta. Arteta is guessing regarding the selection of best 11. Arteta lacks experience and professionalism. Besides that, the writer of this article say we gonna regret for leaving Ozil out the senior team. The writer cannot assess correctly what is good and bad for Arsenal. Ozil is bad for Arsenal.
Err he is talking about it being bad because Arteta will be asked about it in every press conference, not because he is not being selected…