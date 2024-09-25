Can we stop comparing Nwaneri to Yamal until he has actually started for Arsenal (maybe v Bolton?)

You know how some call Arsenal the ‘banter club’? I do see how we got there.

I do hear words that make me cringe, where you’re left thinking ‘we don’t help ourselves.’

Predictions that if it came from any other fans not called Gunners, we would call them arrogant.

Arsenal win every fixture this season (ended at game 3), Eddie Nketiah preferred to Mbappe (now at Palace), Havertz scoring more than Haaland (currently reads 2-10).

While everyone is entitled to their opinion, how many are based on football knowledge, or a bias simply on what colour shirt a player wears?

Yet this one takes the cake …

In the last month I have read how Ethan Nwaneri is more skillful than Lamine Yamal. Yes, the same Yamal who won the best young player at the Euros.

A teenager with similar talent to Odegaard.

A midfielder that reminds them of when a certain Fabregas emerged.

The likes of AFTV predicted the 17-year-old was going to start the last three games (he didn’t), his cameo in the North London Derby was praised (he came off the bench on the 86th minute), and message boards were flooded with requests that he would dramatically improve us in the 2nd half in our last two matches.

Yet based on what?

Quite simply, I have never seen someone who’s done so little be told how special he is.

When I say little, we are talking about approx. 30 mins of senior football in 2 years. At the same age Yamal has played 58 times for Barcelona and lifted the Euros for Spain, contributing a record 4 assists.

Comparing the two is an insult and deluded. Yet we live in a society where you can just say crazy things no matter the credibility of your words.

To put it out loud, a player yet to start a senior competitive game is more skillful than Yamal!

You would think if that was the case, our manager would be rushing to play him?

Don’t get me wrong, the talent could be special, and I hope he is. For years now he’s been the name on everyone’s lips at Hale End, while he became the youngest player to appear in the Prem at just 15

Yet, just because you want something to be true doesn’t make it reality. For anyone to get promoted from the academy to the first team squad, it means your ability is unquestionable.

Which is why the lavish praise in the NLD because he passed the ball twice was patronizing. What we need to learn is does he have the mentality to cope with the pressure of playing for a club our size?

Which is why a League Cup tie is the logical next step for his development.

Once he puts a body of work together that’s when Gooners can make appraisals.

Because so far, all hype has been playing make believe, zero validation, devoid of evidence.

The Kroenke Family will be grateful for the hype. It can only help sell tickets for Wednesday night, with Nwaneri one of the main attractions.

A first competitive start at the Emirates in front of his family and friends is a huge moment and there is no need to add to that pressure by putting a spotlight on him.

So, whatever he does against Bolton, let him take little steps at a time.

Be humble.

Dan

