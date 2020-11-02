Can we stop picking on Aubameyang now?

Just what the captain ordered!

Although some people will never stop saying, “he never performs in big games, does he?” A statement in which I disagree with 100%.

There have been times that our captain has been criticised as not performing when the big games come round, but within the past three months, he has helped us beat Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United and has led us to two trophies!

He may not always be at the forefront of everything in a game, he may not be in everyone’s face, but I would say he has a decent enough record against the top teams as well as the not so top teams wouldn’t you?

Fans of course have been worried about his lack of goals recently, but we are not a one-man team and so we should not be overly reliant on just Aubameyang, we would be stupid to be anyway.

But after his rather nervy yet well taken penalty against Manchester United on the weekend to finally get Arsenal their first win in 14 years in an away game at Old Trafford, surely, just surely this will be the confidence booster that Aubameyang will need to continue his scintillating form that he had at the end of last season right?

And if it doesn’t then is it really the end of the world? no it isn’t, and why you may ask, well because he is not the only player in our team that can score goals and as nice as it would be for him to score in every single game and to get us the wins, we are realistic fans and we know that that won’t happen in every game.

So, congratulations Aubameyang in always scoring and performing under the most intense pressure for our team and for getting us the win after 14 years of pain at Old Trafford. Long may it continue hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman