Can we stop pretending Kim Little isn’t still Arsenal Women’s best midfielder?

Have Arsenal Women been performing dismally in recent games because they’ve been missing captain Kim Little, who on December 10th picked up an injury when our Gunners beat Chelsea 4-1?

I ask so because, except for the loss to Liverpool on Match Day 1, where she started and played the full 90 minutes, the Gunner women have gone on to lose three other games (versus Tottenham and West Ham in the WSL and versus Manchester City in the FA Cup) that she’s missed or made a brief cameo in.

The Arsenal skipper is for sure a key part of this Arsenal team, even at 33 years old. That was obvious in our Gunners 1-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City yesterday, where Little came on as an 83rd-minute sub. She made Arsenal look like a different beast in attack, similar to how lively she made Arsenal’s attack not long ago, when she was introduced as a 71st-minute sub in the 2-0 win over Liverpool. Jonas Eidevall needs to get her back in the starting XI; she could be the one to end Arsenal’s run of two losses (versus West Ham and then Manchester City) in a row, as her ability to link up with the defense and the forwards makes the Gunner women tick.

Victoria Pelova is decent alongside Lia Walti, but we can’t deny that the ideal Arsenal midfield pivots are Walti and Little; Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross are for the future. In my opinion, the midfield set up of Frida Maanum, Pelova & Cooney-Cross did not work for Arsenal Women in yesterday’s FA Cup clash. Alessia Russo was isolated up front and there was next to no forward support.

That said, can we stop pretending Kim Little isn’t still our Gunner women’s best midfielder?

What do you think? Bring back Kimmy?

Michelle Maxwell

