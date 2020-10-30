Can we talk about Willian needing time under Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal had a fine summer transfer window, at least we thought so, after signing the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey.

The signing of the latter was proof that the club was heading in the right direction and they were serious about taking the next step as a team.

One signing, however, that we all thought would really make an impact in the team is Willian.

The Brazilian has already spent seven years in the Premier League before we signed him from Chelsea.

He won two Premier League titles with the Blues and he was certainly going to give us that winning mentality.

Willian is already 32 and he is not one of those players that you sign and hope that they will perform with time.

He was signed because of what he has done before now and because Mikel Arteta wanted him to deliver similar performances for Arsenal.

He started his first game on a bright note with two assists for us, but things have gone downhill since then, and he hasn’t scored a goal for us yet.

He recently said via Globoesporte that he was getting used to the new manager’s tactics, to me that is an excuse that I can take from our other signings but not Willian.

He is at the end of his time as a footballer and if he cannot deliver now, then we have simply made the wrong decision that Chelsea avoided making by signing him.