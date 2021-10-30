Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Can Xhaka help Arsenal sign this sought-after midfielder?

Arsenal remains keen to sign Denis Zakaria, but the competition for his signature keeps increasing.

The Swiss midfielder is also wanted by Manchester City, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, according to Fichajes.net.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season which means Arsenal would struggle to see off competition from his other suitors by offering him the best financial package.

While the Gunners may not have money, they have Granit Xhaka and the report says they expect their former captain to try and convince Zakaria to make the move to the Emirates as they are both national teammates.

Arsenal’s midfield looks solid after we added the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard.

However, replacing the outgoing Mohamed Elneny with Zakaria would represent a major upgrade.

It would be hard to convince him to make the move to the Emirates, especially if we don’t make the top four.

But a good financial package and a guarantee of regular first-team football could do the trick.

Despite his ongoing contract standoff with Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria has played 7 league matches this season and has two goals and an assist.

He seems to have a goal in him and Arsenal needs more goalscoring midfielders in their squad.

  1. gunnerforlife says:
    October 30, 2021 at 10:24 am

    He is a very good midfielder, a goalscoring one at that. However, we will have to qualify for CL to get him, I feel given so many top clubs are after his signature.

    Reply

