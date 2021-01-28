Can you imagine if Arsenal beat Man United…. (#ArtetaOut lol)

When Arsenal were going through their worst patch of form for over 50 years before Christmas, no-one could possibly have imagined that we would go on a six-game unbeaten run in the League from Boxing Day onwards.
We have gone the whole of January with just dropping two points in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, and we could make it the perfect January if we could end the month by doing the Double over Man United.
Even that was looking like a really tough task until we destroyed Southampton on Tuesday night, and then we witnessed Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side get beaten 2-1 by Rock Bottom Sheffield United, which must surely have given us an extra boost ahead of Saturday’s game against United.
Arsenal.com
“We know it’s going to be really difficult [against Manchester United]. They’ve been in top form. They’ve been top of the table, playing really well. We know they are a real threat so we have to be at our best to beat them on Saturday.
“They have the capacity and the quality to beat any side in the world. We know we’re going to have to be at our best because the demands of these games are huge. We need to be better than what we were on Tuesday again to beat them and that’s the way we’re going to prepare.”
Just imagine if we do beat the Red Devils, who were top of the table only last week, we could be only seven points behind them in the table, which would be an incredible achievement considering where we were before Christmas.
Is there anyone still calling for Arteta to be sacked now?
It will be difficult to do the double over them.
A draw will be a fair result. I will be over excited if we win though.
Yes. Because Solskjaer has already known Arteta’s tactics and Man United players’ confidence is sky-high now, despite being dented a little by their recent defeat
However, we’ve seen that Solskjaer’s tactic in the Sheffield game was pretty lame, because he just relied on his players’ brilliance as what Lampard did. Therefore Arteta could still beat him if he has other tricks up his sleeve
Win or lose against Manure,the muppets who were calling for Artetas head are your typical knee jerk reactionists who haven’t a clue how football works.Expect the premier title & champions league on a platter in his ( Artetas) first season.Glory hunting muppets to the bone.At the first sign of a hiccup or bump in the road throw their toys out the Priam.Do not accept or understand that ARSETETA has a rebuild job that will take at least 2 seasons to sort out due to the mess The Ditherer & snake oil salesman left.still such is the fan base these days….
Lmao
A bit surprised to read stuff by Uwot who seem to be an extremist who criticised extremists, so who is allowed to say what he thinks?
Now if I may, it will be nice to beat United at Emirates which would put us in a good position. Another spurt of 3-4 games would put us in enviable position and start dreaming of champions league. All these are dreams and mine are not better than yours, only different at best.
I would be a hypocrite if I did’nt mention satisfaction with Epl competition resulting in Man utd losing to Sheff its and giving rise to our present chit chat. Marvelous english footie.
Ooh I will be so so happy if we can beat them again, although I think a draw is more likely
Our recent meetings with them gives me confidence that we’ll beat them.
The boys must know this too.
Also like Arteta said, it’s a good chance to move up. If we win, we’d be just 5 points away from top 4.
I like the fact Arteta, Tierney and the boys say they don’t look at the table, they just want to win each game that comes and see where it gets them.
Expecting another mastercly from Xhaka-Partey again.
Ole is clueless and his tactic stays the same, always play and hit opponents on the counter. The full defense would need to stay alert.
We need to win, it’s th Emirates, let’s do this double as we’re going away to the Molineux days later.
The ArtetaOut boys are just reactionary kids, who expected him to have sort all the issues the club’s been facing for years under 8 months. Expect him to just walk into the top 4.
When we lose games, they’re all over here talking and moaning, you get over 200 comments, but when we win, they suddenly become ghosts and the comments on here reduces drastically.
Says a lot about what they want, always want to pop up in time of negativity and dull spirits.
Hopefully, Smith-Rowe, Partey and Tierney are fit to play.
Those 3 players are essential to our game flow.
Lacazette.
Martinelli. Smith-Rowe. Saka.
Xhaka. Partey.
Tierney. Luiz. Holding. Cedric.
Leno.
I would love to see this selection on Saturday. Aubameyang, Pepe, Odegaard can come in second half.
Pepe’s been good at the left. I think he will start
Arteta out? He showed the red card to the “assist king? ” Most commentators were of the opinion that Arteta would walk before the king completed his hat trick of managers sacked. No chance of Artetaout. We will try and get all 3 points against ManU as no team in invincible today. With the utter rubbish gone, and better players in, we will get better. Our season starts now.
I think it really depends on who’s fit to play, especially Partey and Tierney.
If those two play I thnik we’ve got a chance to win yes. A draw would be fine too, let’s not forget that they’re the best at away games
Mikel for manager of the month? Won’t be surprised if they rob him like they did Unay. We are 5 points from top 4 now. A winning run in February our title quest will get back on track.
We are beating Man utd comfortably. They don’t stand a chance. I am so sure of it if we lose I am going to shave my head and beard and wear rags for the rest of the season.