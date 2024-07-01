Can you imagine the Matilda’s Mackenzie Arnold being Arsenal Women’s shot stopper?

Given Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo’s departure after 18 months with our Gunners, our Arsenal Women must recruit another goalkeeper this summer. Our other reserve goalkeeper, American Kaylan Marckese, also departed the club this summer. Most reports thus far have been around signing Daphne Van Domselaar from Aston Villa, but Arsenal have not yet closed the deal. In fact, links to her signature have grown a bit cold of late. Van Domselaar’s arrival is still uncertain, as Villa’s new head coach (after the departure of Carla Ward at the end of last season) may influence her to stay.

That said, Mackenzie Arnold, another superb goalkeeper, is available on a free move this summer after leaving West Ham. The Australian shot stopper will depart the London club after 88 appearances since arriving from Brisbane Roar in 2020.

Our Gunners only have Austrian Manuela Zinsberger and former Arsenal Academy player, Naomi Williams, left in goal. Our Gunners need another keeper; what do you think about Arnold joining Arsenal? She is an outstanding goalkeeper with tremendous game-reading skills, but do you think she’s good enough to wear the Red & White?

I’m sure Arsenal’s interest in her skills would turn heads. That being said, she would also be linking up with her fellow Matildas (Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross) in north London. I believe game time would be an issue though; she may still want to play regularly, and there is no assurance Jonas Eidevall would choose her over Manuela Zinsberger.

If Arsenal cannot reach a deal with Daphne van Domselaar, do you think Mackenzie would be a a good choice? What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

